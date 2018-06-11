There was some variation in teacher responses to the first of the Leaving Cert Irish papers .

There was some variation in teacher responses to the first of the Leaving Cert Irish papers .

Mixed response from teachers to first of Leaving Cert Irish papers

Clare Grealy of Dublin’s Institute of education, said higher level Paper 1 had “a nice, broad choice of topics".

But she said the wording was very specific and students would need to have watched this when answering the questions. In the essay section, she reckoned that most candidates would have opted for the well anticipated essay on the Irish language and the Gaeltacht, given the fact that this is the year of the Irish language.

Other choices included the importance of music to young people, the improved economy and global warming. But, Ms Grealy described ordinary level as ”very testing”.

“In recent years Section C has been a very popular choice for students, but I don’t think this will have been the case this year. Among her quibbles was the first question, which invited candidates to write to a friend telling them about their new mobile phone and telling them what you can do with it, which, she said. “would have required a lot of technical vocabulary.

On the other hand, ASTI subject representative Robbie Cronin, a teacher at Marian College, Ringsend, Dublin, thought ordinary level a “fair” paper overall, with “plenty of appropriate level choices”. However, his students complained about the speed of the aural.

He said while the listening comprehension questions were appropriate for this level, “my students complained that it was too fast and they didn't have time to write down answers.

Mr Cronin felt the aural was also quite challenging for higher level students, but the written paper was “very positive” with two banker topics, climate change and An Ghaeilge agus an Ghaeltacht.”

Online Editors