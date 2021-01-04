No decision has been made on school closures yet (stock image)

Ministers across all three government parties do not expect schools to fully reopen next week due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

A Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 is to meet tomorrow but ahead of the meeting senior ministers in Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party believe schools should remain closed.

A senior Government source told Independent.ie there are discussions about keeping some schools open for the children of frontline workers and those with disabilities.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce tonight that schools across England will remain closed until the February mid-term break which is six weeks away.

Schools and nurseries in Scotland will also remain closed to most pupils for the rest of this month.

And Northern Ireland’s Executive is under pressure from unions to delay the reopening of schools in the six counties.

A decision on schools in Ireland is not expected until Wednesday when Cabinet meets to discuss recommendations from Nphet.

However, a Fine Gael minister told Independent.ie: “schools will not fully reopen next week”. A Fianna Fáil minister said they would be “very surprised” if the Government did not to keep schools closed for longer after delaying their reopening until January 11.

A government spokesperson said: “Schools will be discussed at cabinet committee and then Cabinet.”

“The Taoiseach had discussions with the opposition leaders today to update them on the situation,” he added

Meanwhile, Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin is understood to be cautious about the reopening of schools.

Ms Martin, a former school teacher, believes that even if Nphet recommend opening schools it will have to be done very differently to ensure teachers, pupils and their parents are kept safe.

However, Minister of State in the Department of Education Josepha Madigan insisted today that there is no advice against reopening schools next week.

If schools do reopen the primary teachers’ union INTO wants them to have the flexibility to shut and switch to remote learning if Covid makes it too difficult for them to stay open.

That was part of a back-up plan presented by the INTO to Education Minister Norma Foley today.

The union is concerned that some principals may find themselves facing high levels of Covid-related staff absence and will not be able to secure a substitute to allow them to open the school safely.

Amid mounting concerns about the rapid increase in cases, Ms Foley is attending a series of meetings with education partners, such as teacher unions and school management bodies, and Opposition politicians today.

Up to now, schools had no authority to close to deal with the fall-out from a Covid outbreaks unless Public Health officials made such a recommendation.

In the first term, some schools took a unilateral decision to shut but were forced into a U-turn by the Department of Education.

But if the Government decides that school are to re-open in the current rapidly deteriorating circumstances INTO says principals must have more autonomy .

“We flagged a potential problem where large numbers of school staff may be absent when schools do reopen, and we want flexibility to move to remote learning where necessary.

“We are expecting staffing to become an issue because we are expecting more people to have to self-isolate. We already know there is tremendous pressure on a lot of schools in relation to accessing subs and we know it will become harder for some schools,” an INTO spokesperson said.

While accepting that the opening or closure of schools generally depends on public health advice, the INTO says up-to-date information must inform the decision.

Among the issues about which the INTO is seeking a better understanding is around the transmissibility of the new UK variant – which some scientists believe spreads more easily among children - and whether existing social distancing rules still work.

The union is also asking that education staff be moved up the vaccination priority lists and want Public Health to conduct a review of the wearing of face masks by primary pupils and staff.

Under the existing rules, pupils are not required to wear face coverings and staff have certain discretion about when the wear them.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said Ms Foley will report to Cabinet on Wednesday.

“Nphet will also provide advice on that. But before any of that we have a Covid Cabinet subcommittee meeting tomorrow so we will look at it there before going into Cabinet,” he said.

“That balancing equation is between the public health benefit, which is real, of having or not having our children in school, versus whatever's happening in the wider pandemic,” Mr Ryan said. “But our schools have shown they can operate safely in difficult circumstances. So, we'll wait for that advice.

Asked if Ireland had to follow Britain automatically if the UK decides to extend school holidays, Mr Ryan said Ireland was taking independent advice from NPHET and from the Department of Education.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said public health officials had not made a recommendation to keep schools closed, but that discussion on the issue are ongoing.

He told RTÉ’s News at One: “We have to allow the experts time they need to examine the latest evidence.”

“We have to wait until Wednesday or Thursday before there’s a decision in relation to this.

“There are ongoing conversations obviously across government, and with the public health team.

“However, I think it is reasonable to assume that government on Wednesday morning will make a decision on this.”

Mr Donnelly acknowledged that parents, teachers and students need clarity on the issue as soon as possible.

He said: “Now I understand, I’m a dad myself, I’ve got three young children. I’m in the same position as a lot of people listening right now.

“I understand people need clarity. Parents want clarity, students want clarity, teachers and principals, obviously, they want clarity and they want as much notice as possible. That is right and proper that they would seek those things,” he added.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan will make a presentation to the Cabinet Sub Committee on Covid-19 tomorrow on the escalating situation which has seen new cases skyrocket since Christmas.

The meeting will be attended by the leaders of the three Government parties along with several senior ministers and their officials.

After the meeting, ministers will discuss the best course of action for dealing with the third wave of Covid-19.

Once a decision is made, a memo will be drafted and brought before Cabinet on Wednesday.

