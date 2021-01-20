Minister Simon Harris says details on Leaving Cert will be given in a ‘few short weeks’

Minister Simon Harris said the government does want the Leaving Cert to go ahead. Photo by: Gerry Mooney

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said that details on this year’s Leaving Certificate should be published in a “very few short weeks”.

Minister Harris said the government needs to move beyond the line of just saying that the exams are going ahead and publish details of how it will work to reassure students, parents and school staff.

"It is my strong view that we need a very detailed plan by the end of this month or the start of February,” he said today on Newstalk.

"Minister Norma Foley, who is working so hard for the interest of our students, she wants to hold the leaving cert and the government wants to hold the leaving cert.

“But, what I think what people are reasonably saying to us is that they want to see the detail.”

The Higher Education Minister added that there is a “clear desire” from teacher’s unions to hold the Leaving Cert, but it must be noted that students are stressed and anxious.

He said this years Leaving Cert students are in a particularly difficult position as they also missed out on classes last year while in 5th year.

In order for the examinations to go ahead, Minister Harris said that two things need to be required to provide “certainty of clarity”. He explained that for the in-person exams to take place that students must be first able to get back into school.

Secondly, he said a view from public health doctors on what they know about the vaccine is needed.

Minister Harris added: “I think the biggest point we need to address is how quickly the Leaving Cert students can get back into the classroom because if there are to be state exams, written exams, that will be absolutely vital.

"So, there’s obviously a lot of work going on and Minister Foley is leading on that and I don't want to cut across that in terms of engaging with stakeholders and there’s an advisory group on the Leaving Cert that she convened with last year.”

He added that there will be further clarification in the coming weeks as the government is meeting next week to see what the month of February will look like in terms of restrictions.

Online Editors