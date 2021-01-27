Meet the múinteoir aiming to raise awareness about racism – as well as keeping kids active

PE teacher Emer O’Neill will be trying her best to school the nation’s youngsters in staying active during lockdown.

A teacher in North Wicklow Educate Together in Bray, Co Wicklow, she understands first-hand that for parents right now “the struggle is real” given that she has two children with partner Sean, Sunny Mae (9 months) and Kyan (6).

As the new Muinteoir on RTÉ’s Home School Hub, she started her segment ‘Exercise with Emer’ this week, and wants to encourage both parents and their kids to shake off the January blues with some endorphin-boosting work-outs.

“I think all this has really taken its toll on the kids. They just need a little bit of normality in their lives. It’s like, ‘We’re in school now, we’re not in school, we’re back in school.’

“It’s tough on them, I can tell that,” she said.

“I think that’s why Home School Hub has been really nice because they’re all familiar faces that they have been seeing for the last year.”

She will be concentrating on short, high-intensity interval training workouts that don’t require any equipment and just a little bit of space on the ground.

Emer (35) will also be bringing a more serious message to her segment, given that she is a campaigner for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and set up local group Bray for Love.

She previously represented Ireland in basketball and spent 10 years in the States after going over there on a scholarship.

Commending RTÉ for bringing more diversity to the show, as a black Irish woman she would have “loved to have seen somebody like me growing up”.

But while she has had a rough couple of months, she has refused to be silenced.

Her daughter was just 10 days old when she spoke at a BLM rally in her home town of Bray last year. She subsequently had her family home targeted and was subjected to anonymous abuse and graffiti.

“When I started speaking out about it, it went on for weeks. My house was egged and my name was graffitied all over Bray on the walls. One day, I was at my son’s training session. Behind my back, about 100 metres away, was my name spray-painted across a wall,” she said.

“But the community response was just so unbelievable here. I’ve never had to paint over it. As soon as it goes up, people from the neighbourhood are on it. It’s really been amazing. Without that support, I wouldn’t be where I am now, it would have taken its toll on me.”

She has been working with INTO to develop a professional development course on anti-racism for educators and will also speak on the issue on the RTÉ show.

“It’s all about using child-friendly language to try and get them to relate and understand that being kind is the best message and to accept others and that difference is great,” she said.

“What a boring place this would be if we were all the same. Imagine you got a brand new box of pencils and they were all the same colour? You’d be devastated.”

