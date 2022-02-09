Medicine among courses to get extra CAO places this year to ease pressure, says Harris

There will be a significant increase in college places in medicine this year as part of the Government’s response to the Covid-related pressures on the CAO.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has confirmed that there will be more higher education places generally, but medicine is among the areas getting special attention.

The additional medical school places will be spread across both undergraduate and post-graduate courses.

There will be about 60 extra in first year undergraduate medicine for Irish/EU students, which has a current intake of about 750. There will be about 40 new places on post-graduate courses.

Medicine is always one of the most hotly-contested areas for college entry, and Covid-related Leaving Cert grade inflation has made the competition even keener.

Other high-points courses, such as pharmacy, dentistry and nursing are also among those in line for additional places in September.

It will bring some relief to the Leaving Cert class of 2020, who have seen how grade inflation of the past two years has left increasing numbers of the highest achieving students without their top CAO choice.

Last year, six times as many students received over CAO 600 points leading to more random selection for places among top-performing school-leavers.

While the class of 2022 have been promised that their results overall will be no lower than for the class of 2021, they face similar points race squeezes unless extra places are opened up.

CAO chair Professor Pól O Dochartaigh, NUI Galway deputy president and registrar recently gave an an example of the pressures for entry to medicine at the university last year.

He said they reached a stage where there were seven places left to fill and, when they went down one more CAO point level, there were 19 further eligible applicants.

Mr Harris gave an insight into his plans during a Dáil debate when he confirmed that he was working on additional college places, over and above the extra 6,000 opened over the past two years.

The minister said it was not just about creating more places, but focusing on the courses where there were particular pressure points, such as Medicine and other healthcare areas.

Apart from easing the pressure for CAO applicants, Mr Harris a former Minister for Health, said that, from a public health policy point of view, the country needs more doctors.

Creating a place in course such as Medicine is more challenging than for most higher education sources because students also need placements in a training hospital. For this reason, the Department of Health has strictly controlled numbers,

Mr Harris told the Dáil that for the the past number of months, his officials were working with the Department of Health “to identify whether we can provide X number more of funded medicine places in September across our college system and the Department of Health can provide Y more training places.”

It is understood that the minister and his officials have completed discussions with the Department of Health on training placements and are now talking to the higher education colleges.

Colleges put the annual cost of training a medical student at around €25,000, about three times what it costs for student in areas such as arts, business or law, and they are seeking appropriate funding from the minister.