An announcement on when schools are to be reopen will be made next week, Micheal Martin has said.

The Taoiseach is to meet with Education Minister Norma Foley and the Minister of State for Special Education Josepha Madigan today to get an update on when the plans for safely allowing children back into classrooms will be unveiled.

"There was a government wide, and a keen commitment within the education community as well to open our schools safely and to get our children back into the schools," he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"I've repeatedly said the priority is the child in the classroom the development of the child. We don't want to limit the life chances of children by keeping them out of school for too long."

"The minister Norma Foley fully has been working with our department officials and crucially with all of the stakeholders in education to make sure that this happen. Separate from the grand scheme of course, there would be a significant package of supports to enable schools to reopen.

"We will be in a position, hopefully, next week to announce the measures that are designed to enable our schools to reopen."

Earlier this morning Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said school children will be back in classrooms by September and that the government will set out "the details for those arrangements in the next week or two."

It comes after Tanaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil yesterday that it would "reflect very badly" on the government if the schools do not open in August.

The Tánaiste said there are many other countries which have "suffered much worse" in the pandemic than Ireland that have been able to reopen schools.

He said: "There are other countries that have suffered much worse than us in this pandemic that never closed schools fully.

"I do think it would reflect very badly on us as politicians, on the Government, and on the education partners if we were unable to open our schools in August."

