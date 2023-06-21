Maynooth University to start nursing course in 2025 and medicine on the cards as Government expands health and veterinary places

Maynooth University will offer a nursing degree from 2025 and is also exploring the possibility of starting a medical school.

The university confirmed its plans as part of the proposed expansion of college places of almost 1,300 year across medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry and veterinary

The Cabinet has approved, in principle, the expansion in places although not all proposals will progress at the same pace and some will hinge on the availability of significant Government investment.

But Maynooth will start its nursing programme in 2025, with an initial intake of 50 students rising to 100 students per year, and half of places will be reserved for those who have come via further education, rather than the CAO.

The university, which has a background in arts, education, engineering and computing, also plans to develop a School of Health and Medicine that will offer health programmes at all levels from undergraduate to PhD.

There was an enthusiastic welcome from the higher education sector and professional bodies for the Government’s decision, which is aimed at meeting the skills needs of society.

The potential to add capacity across a range of disciplines, including opening up to three new veterinary schools, was identified in a report from the Higher Education Authority (HEA), which had invited interest from colleges.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Minister Harris said it was an important moment for the delivery of healthcare and veterinary medicine.

He said his department will now work with the Departments of Health and Agriculture to bring the proposals forward.

“Each will be subjected to a process and investment will be subject to the normal procedures,” the minister

Individual projects will be subject to the usual appraisals to ensure value for money and colleges will have to make a detailed business case, which will be assessed by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform

Mr Harris said he hoped it could lead to an unprecedented change in the number of graduates in key skills areas in the coming years and would help the health and agriculture sector begin to address workforce shortage issues.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he had set the ambitious target of doubling the number of student places across the full range of essential health professions to meet health workforce and patient care needs.

“We cannot continue to rely on recruitment from around the world to meet the healthcare workforce needs of our growing and aging population. This planned student expansion is an important step in addressing the needs of our health service and achieving health workforce sustainability for Ireland, he said.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said in terms of increased capacity in veterinary medicine, he looked forward to “continued analysis of the options identified, which will inform the number of places to move forward with and the locations selected for any potential new veterinary schools”.

UCD has been allocated 70 more places in medicine and 50 more places in veterinary medicine.

Professor Michael Keane, who is Dean & Head of the UCD School of Medicine , said he looked forward to further discussions regarding the necessary investments.

His colleague, Professor Michael Doherty, Dean & Head of the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine said they looked forward to engaging with the HEA.

University of Limerick has been allocated 90 places for a new veterinary medicine school, with at least 10pc of places to be reserved for students from Northern Ireland, as well as additional places in existing programmes in medicine and nursing .

UL president Professor Kerstin Mey welcomed confirmation that their proposal to establish a new veterinary medicine school would proceed to the next stage

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) is also slated for a veterinary school, as well as extra healthcare places, and its president, Dr Orla O’Flynn, said the proposed new veterinary programme would be delivered from ATU Donegal in conjunction with ATU Mountbellew.

She said a potential new pharmacy programme would run in ATU Sligo, and additional general nursing places in ATU Mayo, ATU Donegal and St Angela’s College Sligo pending Government funding.

Irish Dental Association president Dr Eamon Croke expressed “cautious optimism” what the plan would mean for school-leavers wishing to practice dentistry and for patients.

He said decades of under investment in dental schools had contributed to the lack of graduates the results of which were now seen and felt in “the overall staffing and resourcing crisis facing dentists and dental patients.”

“We now need to ensure that this plan gets the necessary investment by Government as part of budgetary considerations so that today doesn’t become another finger in the dam of a much bigger disaster,” he said.

The package includes almost 200 more undergraduate pharmacy places and the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) said it has been campaigning for increased educational capacity for several years to address the growing shortage of community pharmacists.

