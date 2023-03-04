Maynooth University tenders for site to house 500 students amid accommodation crisis

Maynooth University wants to purchase a site to house 500 students in the next three years as part of a plan to address the student accommodation crisis.

The university, which had more than 15,000 students in 2021/2022, is seeking expressions of interest from parties who own suitable locations within 2km of its campus.

It wants to consult with interested parties to examine “potential construction opportunities” and whether sites in the area are “commercially available” amid huge demand for student housing.

Current on-campus accommodation is oversubscribed, the university said, and while it has a strategic plan to deliver 1,000 extra student beds over the next 10 years, officials feel the delivery of 500 units in the short term will help address current demand.

The campus currently has capacity to house 1,170 students.

No preferred sites for new accommodation units have been identified yet, a spokeswoman for the university said.

About two thirds of students at the college are daily commuters, often travelling from Dublin and other parts of Kildare, but huge demand for homes in the capital’s commuter belt means it is difficult for students to access off-campus accommodation.

Landlords selling properties and leaving the rental market has also been cited as a factor contributing to a shortfall in student accommodation options nationally.

“Our current on-campus accommodation is oversubscribed. We also offer short-term accommodation on the south campus (around St Patrick’s College) and a homefinder service to link students with local landlords. These services are also in high demand,” the spokeswoman added.

The university said it has also seen demand for places increase because of the rising “popularity of courses and curriculum flexibility” available there.

The plans are separate to a government commitment to help fund the construction of hundreds of student beds in Maynooth, Limerick and Galway.

Part of these government plans include partial funding in return for rooms being ring-fenced for students in need of support.