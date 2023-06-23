Maynooth University row over appointment of governing authority members

Proposal is being described as undemocratic and a threat to academic freedom

A major row has broken out at Maynooth University (MU) over changes in the way staff members are chosen for the governing authority.

Traditionally, staff members were elected. However, arrangements in place for the new governing authority to be appointed in September will mean staff are selected for the role.

Staff would still put themselves forward but instead of being elected by peers, they would be selected on the basis of skills, experience and competency criteria set out for membership of the authority.

Staff were not consulted on the change which, they say, will put MU out of step with other universities.

Of universities where Independent.ie has knowledge of the new arrangements, at least one is retaining elections while others are opting for a “hybrid” model, with a combination of elected and selected staff members.

The proposed change at MU is seen as undemocratic and a threat to academic freedom. It has provoked a strong reaction from within the university’s academic council and from lecturers.

Members of the Irish Federation of University Teachers (IFUT) held an emergency meeting of branch at the university today.

IFUT members at the well-attended meeting decided unanimously to not engage with the decision to select staff members of the governing authority in the manner proposed, which involves using the services of a recruitment company.

In another development today, IFUT general secretary Frank Jones wrote to Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris asking him to intervene and “go back to those who made the decision and ask them to revisit it”.

He also advised the minister that IFUT would be supporting any action that its members took “pursuant to getting a reversal of the move from democratic means” of determining how staff become members of the authority.

Mr Jones told independent.ie that while the word select was in the new legislation, “we never suspected in all consultations on the legislation that we were going to be moving away from democracy. It is such a fundamental change”.

The issue was also discussed at an informal meeting this week between some members of the academic council and some members of the governing authority.

Following on from that meeting, more than 20 members of the academic council have written to MU president, Professor Eeva Leinonen, seeking a special meeting of the council in early September. They have asked for this meeting “to explore how to maximise the engagement of Academic Council with academic developments in Maynooth University”.

The departure from traditional practice around electing staff members to the governing authority follows the enactment of legislation requiring universities to change the composition of their governing authorities, including a reduction in numbers.

Previously, the MU authority had more than 30 members, eight of whom were directly elected by staff. That is now reduced to 19 members, five of whom will be from staff.

The legislation allows staff, officially known as internal members, to be elected or selected for appointment and each governing authority can decide its own approach

In February/March, the MU governing authority decided that selection, rather than election, was the appropriate means of choosing internal members. Staff say the first they knew about it was last month.

An email inviting IFUT members to today’s meeting claims it will put Maynooth out of line with practice across the sector.

It describes it as a “significant change in staff involvement and participation in Maynooth University – was not discussed with staff or with staff representative bodies”.

It adds: “While on a strict legal interpretation, (the) governing authority may feel that they were not required to discuss their decision with staff in advance, it is highly unusual that input/advice into such a significant change would not have been sought...

“It is a matter of concern for us that the university officers responsible for these matters would have proposed a ‘selection’, rather than ‘election’ methodology to the governing authority in the first place without any prior consultation, and that the governing authority, based on this advice, might resolutely refuse to reconsider this decision at this stage.”

An MU spokesperson said the selection process would encourage a broad range of MU staff to put themselves forward for membership of the authority.

The spokesperson said the elections had traditionally resulted in a small number of candidates standing, and in some categories of staff, elections had not been held at all because only one candidate has put their name forward.

Selecting the internal members would allow for “a consistent approach in terms of how the five internal and six external members, as well as the chair, will be appointed,” the spokesperson added.

It would mean that each internal and external candidate would follow the same application process and be assessed in the same manner against the skills, experience and competency framework developed and approved by the governing authority.

“This selection process is consistent with the approach adopted across the public sector when members are being appointed to the boards of public sector bodies,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said that governing authorities had decided on different approaches to this issue and there was no uniformity of approach across the sector.

“Some like MU have opted for selection, others for election, while some have opted for a hybrid model that combines both,” they stated.