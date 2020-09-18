Maynooth University moves majority of classes online in 'escalation of protective measures'

Maynooth University has become the latest university to move the majority of its classes online, following in the footsteps of Dublin universities today.

The Kildare institution in a statement this evening said that given the university’s proximity to Dublin, it was “escalating protective measures against the spread of Covid-19 on campus.”

On-site teaching in the university will be limited to laboratory, practical and skills instruction, and will limit classes and tutorials to up to 30 persons.

Larger classes will all be held online.

The statement reads: “The key aim of the University is to protect our students, staff and in the wider community, from the spread of Covid-19.

“We look forward to holding Welcome Week for First Years on 21 September, with the bulk of the week’s activities held online. The University will re-open for all students on 28 September, in accordance with our new protective measures.”

In a tweet, Professor Philip Nolan, who is the President of Maynooth University said the measures were taken “to assure the safety of students, staff and the community.”

He confirmed the policy will be reviewed in three weeks’ time.

