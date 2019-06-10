A boy of 12 who suffers from cerebral palsy and feared he would not have a secondary school place this September is "over the moon" that he has at last been accepted into his first-choice school.

Max (12) 'over the moon' to finally get a school place

Edel O'Farrell said her son Max had "slowly" moved up the waiting list for Dunshaughlin Community College.

But just last week the family were delighted to learn he had been offered a place there.

Edel said she and husband Andrew had been afraid that Max would have to be schooled at home after he finished 6th class.

Their home is three miles from Dunshaughlin Community College and not in the secondary school's catchment area.

"As the year went on and people were accepted or refused a place, Max slowly moved up the waiting list," said his mother.

"The principal told us to sit tight, that we still had some hope of getting him a place as the waiting list was whittled down."

Then, on Tuesday evening last week, after an eight-month wait, she got a call from the principal "to offer Max a place as his number had finally come up".

Edel added: "Max chose his option subjects the next day and attended first-year induction last week.

"Max certainly was not the only child this year who had a difficult time getting a place.

"But he is over the moon to have been accepted.

"He has now gone from very, very anxious about September to very, very excited."

Edel said it highlighted the issue around blackspots in catchment areas in Dunshaughlin and the surrounding areas of south Meath.

She said that more houses were being planned for the town and that more secondary school places were needed.

