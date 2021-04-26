Maths suffered most during school closures, say primary teachers

ESB Science Blast kicks off on Tuesday with a four-part TV series about STEM.

Maths is the subject that suffered most by the absence of in-class teaching according to a survey of primary teachers.

Two in three teachers (65pc) said maths was the subject most affected by school closures earlier this year.

But on positive note, over one third of students (36pc) are showing more interest in science since the pandemic started.

Now that schools are open again, overwhelmingly teachers are prioritising literacy and numeracy, with 85pc focusing on these key areas, the survey found.

The teachers also highlighted the impact of remote learning on social interaction, with 81pc identifying that as a problem.

And in terms of the effect of the pandemic on them, over 90pc of the teachers reported feeling under more pressure due to Covid-19.

The survey was conducted among more than 230 third to sixth class primary teachers earlier this month ahead of ESB Science Blast, an annual primary school science showcase, developed by the RDS. It’s available on esbscienceblast.com

This year, because the event cannot be hosted in person. ESB Science Blast TV will beam a four-part educational programme, featuring experiments and experts from the world of STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths), into classrooms.

Launching on Tuesday, each of the four episodes will examine the science behind simple questions such as how do airplanes fly, how is electricity made and where does recycling go.

Science experts will demonstrate the concepts learned through small experiments that can be replicated in the classroom and each episode will finish with a “bang”.

The third to sixth class students at which it is aimed will also have the opportunity to conduct their own investigations and present their findings to a judge through a video call.