Mary McAleese and David Norris to appear in new video series about Irish gay history

Former President Mary McAleese and Senator David Norris will be among some of the figures to star in a new video series about Irish LGBTQ+ history.

LGBT+ education charity ShoutOut has launched an online video series, Know Your Queer History, to mark this year’s Dublin Pride.

The 12-part series will feature interviews from various figures involved in the fight for gay rights in Ireland, including Ms McAleese. Other interviewees include former TD Katherine Zappone, gender recognition campaigner Dr Lydia Foy, and archivist and activist Tonie Walsh.

Domhnaill Harkin, a member of the ShoutOut steering committee, pitched the idea of the interview series to the charity in late 2020.

“I grew up in rural Donegal and due to the homophobic attitudes I experienced, I didn’t come out until I was 23 in 2017. I became involved with ShoutOut not long after this as I wanted to ensure young people like me didn't suffer the way I did,” he said.

“I became interested in the history of the Irish gay rights movement and I noticed a lot of young LGBTQ+ people didn’t know the history of how our rights were achieved and this is where the idea for the series came from.”

The series is directed, edited, and produced by Mary-Claire Fitzpatrick, a videographer and RTÉ TV presenter, and will explore the events that shaped and created the early LGBT+ rights movement from the 1970s onwards. It will cover personal accounts of major milestones from the Fairview Park protest march in 1983, to the Marriage Equality Referendum in 2015.

Speaking about the series, ShoutOut’s Aifric Ní Chríodáin said: “These interviews are an attempt to pay tribute to some of the remarkable activists who helped make Ireland a safer place for LGBTQ+ people.

“As young LGBTQ+ people living more freely today, we owe a debt to their hard work striving for social and legal equality. We hope that this series will help viewers understand a part of Irish history usually forgotten from the curriculum.”

Some of the other interviewees in the series include former political director of Yes Equality Tiernan Brady, TENI chair Sara Phillips, director Edmund Lynch, and academic Ailbhe Smyth.

The interviews will be released two per week, running throughout the month of June. The videos will be available to watch on ShoutOut’s Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram channels.

The first episode of the series will be released on May 17 to mark The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.