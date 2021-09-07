An education expert has warned that many students will be negatively affected by grade inflation.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News At One, Education Consultant John Walsh said grade inflation is very likely and will result in a lot students missing out on their preferred courses.

“[Points] will rise for quite a number of courses. I think a lot of students will be happy that they’ve got one of their first three choices but I think there will be quite a number who will be disappointed because even though they’ve got very good points… they won’t be able to get into the course of their first preference.”

Mr Walsh said there is huge demand for certain courses this year including medicine, veterinary studies and pharmacy and they will be very difficult to get into.

Read More

He added that the issue of grade inflation will be particularly troublesome for students who sat the Leaving Cert in previous years and are only applying to enter third level now.

“If they accepted a place last year and deferred it, they should be ok. It’s the students who didn’t accept a place last year and deferred it, they’re the ones who are at a disadvantage.

“There are other people who are at a disadvantage as well. Those who took the Leaving Certificate in previous years, and there’s quite a number of those who had applied this year, they’re certainly at a big disadvantage. There’s no level playing field for them,” he added.

The expected grade inflation is being blamed on the structure of the 2021 Leaving Cert which allowed students to sit the exams, opt for calculated grades or use a combination of both methods to achieve the best marks possible.

It comes as CAO applicants will be able to view the initial third level offers on the CAO website this afternoon.

Do you have a question about your offer?

You can email us your questions to contact@independent.ie and our guidance counsellor will answer them on our live blog.

The National Parents’ Council Post-Primary freephone helpline — 1800 265 165 — is open today from 11am-8pm. It offers one-to-one advice to students and parents. Lines open Wednesday 11-8pm, Thursday and Friday 11-4pm. The helpline is sponsored by the Department of Education and Independent.ie.