Making the most of the appointment with your guidance counsellor

At this time of year, guidance counsellors are working hard to provide all their Leaving Cert students with a one-to-one careers’ appointment.

There is currently a shortage of qualified guidance counsellors available to schools. Short-term contracts and maternity leave cover are particularly hard to fill. This shortage puts extra pressure on the guidance system, so students should endeavour to make the most of this time.

In many schools, the guidance counsellor’s priority at this time of year is a career’s meeting with Leaving Cert students. This is important for students thinking about applying to the CAO, which opens for applications on November 5, but also for all sixth year students who are now considering their post-school pathways.

This is an opportunity for each student to discuss their individual needs with a professional who is impartial and focused on helping the student achieve their goals.

Topics can include, but are not limited to, study and revision, courses, career paths etc, and the content and range of the conversation will vary depending on the student’s needs. Anything that could potentially interfere with a student achieving their potential at Leaving Cert is relevant to this discussion.

We know that Leaving Cert 2021 candidates are having a different sixth year experience to take account of the disruption to education as a result of Covid-19, but that should not distract students from pursuing their future study and career passions and advice about finding the most appropriate route for each individual remains the same as ever.

In order to make the best use of your time with the guidance counsellor, students should be clear on what they would like to achieve as well as being open to the possibility that the appointment may take another direction.

You may have specific questions to be answered, focusing on the research you have already done to see if you have missed any options, or making a particular decision and would like to talk this out.

The more research students have completed before the meeting the better. The guidance counsellor can spend time showing you websites and looking up courses with you, but most students could do this work at home and the short amount of time you have with the guidance counsellor could be better spent working through and clarifying your thoughts, and getting the benefit of the guidance counsellor’s professional expertise.

The guidance counsellor will also be able to suggest other areas you could be looking at, point out discrepancies or gaps in your research, interpret the results of psychometric tests, and get you started if you are having difficulties organising yourself. They will also be keeping an eye out for signs of stress and anxiety in students.

The relationship between the guidance counsellor and the student should be collaborative. The student will have the opportunity to discuss where they are and where they would like to get to.

The guidance counsellor has expert knowledge on courses and opportunities, but will also counsel the student to tease out their ideas in an attempt to clarify their options. They are likely to suggest courses that may suit the student but it is ultimately the student’s decision and these courses will require research.

There is plenty of research that students can do online now and college open days will offer an opportunity to dig deeper. While the open day season hasn’t really kicked off yet, no more than preparing for a visit with the guidance counsellor, students can do themselves a big favour by having as much research as possible done in advance so that they can make the most of it.

Back to that meeting with the guidance counsellor. Remember, it is unrealistic to expect to leave the appointment with your progression path, career and life goals completely outlined.

Rather, the aim is to leave having a clearer idea of what you will need to do next to work towards achieving your goals and some clarity on goals, emotions and pathways as a result of engaging in this collaborative relationship.

Good luck!

Aoife Walsh is a guidance counsellor at Malahide Community School,

Co Dublin

Dates for your diary

Today: Virtual Open Day at Mountbellew Agricultural College.

October 13: OMG We’re Going Dutch Webinar Event (EUNICAS).

October 14: Virtual Open Day at College of Amenity Horticulture, Botanic Gardens; Medical Poland Open Day (Online).

