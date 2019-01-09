More than two in three private schools have increased their fees this year as growing numbers of parents show a willingness to pay for advantages that money can buy.

More than two in three private schools have increased their fees this year as growing numbers of parents show a willingness to pay for advantages that money can buy.

Majority of private schools hike fees as more parents prepared to pay up

Higher fees are driven by rising demand, with enrolments standing at about 25,500.

Economic recovery has made private education affordable for more families, while the sector is also enrolling more foreign students, partly because of Brexit.

For parents, the benefits may include smaller classes, better facilities and social networking, and while cost is not an issue for many, others make sacrifices to fund it.

While the Government covers the cost of teacher salaries, running to about €90m a year, it doesn't foot the bill for building or day-to-day costs.

There are regular calls for an end to the teacher salary subsidy, but the counter argument is that teachers would have to be paid anyway. Recent figures from the Department of Education suggest bringing private schools into the "free education" scheme would cost the State about €24m.

The situation varies between schools, but the general bounce being enjoyed in the private sector is seen in day pupil fee rises of up to €400-a-year. Some 34 of the 51 day schools raised their charges this year - in most cases by between €100-€200.

Private School Pupil Numbers/Fees

Alexandra College, Dublin 6 Pupils 2015/16: 530 Pupils 2016/17: 565 Pupils 2017/18: 548 DAY FEES: € 7386 Change: € 145

Bandon Grammar School, Co Cork Pupils 2015/16: 660 Pupils 2016/17: 675 Pupils 2017/18: 673 DAY FEES: € 3365 Change: € 150

Belvedere College S.J, Dublin 1 Pupils 2015/16: 1011 Pupils 2016/17: 1008 Pupils 2017/18: 1004 DAY FEES: € 6000 Change: € 310

Blackrock College, Blackrock Pupils 2015/16: 1014 Pupils 2016/17: 1021 Pupils 2017/18: 1018 DAY FEES: € 7100 Change: € 200

Castleknock College, Dublin 15 Pupils 2015/16: 644 Pupils 2016/17: 643 Pupils 2017/18: 666 DAY FEES: € 6253 Change: € 223

Catholic University School, Dublin 2 Pupils 2015/16: 469 Pupils 2016/17: 503 Pupils 2017/18: 525 DAY FEES: € 5400 Change: € 200

Christian Brothers College, Dun Laoghaire Pupils 2015/16: 450 Pupils 2016/17: 472 Pupils 2017/18: 506 DAY FEES: € 4630 Change: € 250

Christian Brothers College, Co Cork Pupils 2015/16: 903 Pupils 2016/17: 914 Pupils 2017/18: 903 DAY FEES: € 4150 Change: € 100

Cistercian College, Co Tipperary Pupils 2015/16: 173 Pupils 2016/17: 172 Pupils 2017/18: 185 DAY FEES: € 6950 Change: € 0

Clongowes Wood College, Co Kildare Pupils 2015/16: 434 Pupils 2016/17: 445 Pupils 2017/18: 433 DAY FEES: Boarding only Change: € 0

Drogheda Grammar School, Drogheda Pupils 2015/16: 303 Pupils 2016/17: 320 Pupils 2017/18: 351 DAY FEES: € 3780 Change: € 90

Dundalk Grammar School, Dundalk Pupils 2015/16: 560 Pupils 2016/17: 573 Pupils 2017/18: 567 DAY FEES: € 3528 Change: € 69

Glenstal Abbey School, Co Limerick Pupils 2015/16: 246 Pupils 2016/17: 254 Pupils 2017/18: 249 DAY FEES: € 11550 Change: € 0

Gonzaga College, Ranelagh Pupils 2015/16: 552 Pupils 2016/17: 550 Pupils 2017/18: 552 DAY FEES: € 6290 Change: € 165

Holy Child Secondary School, Killiney Pupils 2015/16: 368 Pupils 2016/17: 347 Pupils 2017/18: 341 DAY FEES: € 6100 Change: € 150

John Scottus Secondary School, Rathmichael Pupils 2015/16: 125 Pupils 2016/17: 127 Pupils 2017/18: 120 DAY FEES: € 5550 Change: € 0

Loreto Abbey Secondary School, Co Dublin Pupils 2015/16: 627 Pupils 2016/17: 622 Pupils 2017/18: 639 DAY FEES: € 4170 Change: € 120

Loreto College , Dublin 2 Pupils 2015/16: 573 Pupils 2016/17: 576 Pupils 2017/18: 563 DAY FEES: € 4400 Change: € 180

Loreto College Foxrock, Dublin 18 Pupils 2015/16: 561 Pupils 2016/17: 552 Pupils 2017/18: 525 DAY FEES: € 4225 Change: € 150

Loreto High School , Rathfarnham Pupils 2015/16: 637 Pupils 2016/17: 628 Pupils 2017/18: 652 DAY FEES: € 4080 Change: € 180

Midleton College, Co Cork Pupils 2015/16: 417 Pupils 2016/17: 409 Pupils 2017/18: 419 DAY FEES: € 4800 Change: € 0

Monaghan Collegiate School, Monaghan Pupils 2015/16: 256 Pupils 2016/17: 266 Pupils 2017/18: 281 DAY FEES: € 3070 Change: € 0

Mount Anville Secondary School, Dublin 14 Pupils 2015/16: 662 Pupils 2016/17: 675 Pupils 2017/18: 677 DAY FEES: € 5800 Change: € 200

Mount Sackville Secondary School, Dublin 20 Pupils 2015/16: 654 Pupils 2016/17: 680 Pupils 2017/18: 661 DAY FEES: € 4500 Change: € 0

Newbridge College, Co Kildare Pupils 2015/16: 882 Pupils 2016/17: 882 Pupils 2017/18: 892 DAY FEES: € 4400 Change: € 175

Notre Dame Secondary School, Dublin 14 Pupils 2015/16: 128 Pupils 2016/17: 64 Pupils 2017/18: 27 DAY FEES: CLOSING JUNE 2019 Change:

Presentation Brothers College, Cork city Pupils 2015/16: 705 Pupils 2016/17: 718 Pupils 2017/18: 717 DAY FEES: € 3900 Change: € 400

Rathdown School, Glenageary Pupils 2015/16: 275 Pupils 2016/17: 301 Pupils 2017/18: 257 DAY FEES: € 6995 Change: € 45

Rockbrook Park School, Rathfarnham Pupils 2015/16: 172 Pupils 2016/17: 167 Pupils 2017/18: 169 DAY FEES: € 4080 Change: € 0

Rockwell College, Co Tipperary Pupils 2015/16: 477 Pupils 2016/17: 500 Pupils 2017/18: 497 DAY FEES: € 4650 Change: € 200

Rosemont School, Sandyford Pupils 2015/16: 143 Pupils 2016/17: 150 Pupils 2017/18: 169 DAY FEES: € 4800 Change: € 0

Royal School Cavan, Cavan Pupils 2015/16: 229 Pupils 2016/17: 218 Pupils 2017/18: 240 DAY FEES: € 2800 Change: € 200

Sandford Park School Ltd, Ranelagh Pupils 2015/16: 319 Pupils 2016/17: 349 Pupils 2017/18: 372 DAY FEES: € 7150 Change: € 0

Scoil Mhuire, Cork city Pupils 2015/16: 389 Pupils 2016/17: 391 Pupils 2017/18: 414 DAY FEES: € 3600 Change: € 0

Sligo Grammar School, Sligo Pupils 2015/16: 452 Pupils 2016/17: 424 Pupils 2017/18: 427 DAY FEES: € 3180 Change: € 0

St Andrew's College, Blackrock Pupils 2015/16: 986 Pupils 2016/17: 996 Pupils 2017/18: 988 DAY FEES: € 6855 Change: € 135

St Columba's College, Dublin 16 Pupils 2015/16: 288 Pupils 2016/17: 307 Pupils 2017/18: 325 DAY FEES: € 8241 Change: € 241

St Conleth's College, Ballsbridge Pupils 2015/16: 238 Pupils 2016/17: 269 Pupils 2017/18: 278 DAY FEES: € 5500 Change: € 0

St Gerard's School, Bray Pupils 2015/16: 537 Pupils 2016/17: 545 Pupils 2017/18: 549 DAY FEES: € 7339 Change: € 210

St Joseph of Cluny Secondary, Killiney Pupils 2015/16: 318 Pupils 2016/17: 309 Pupils 2017/18: 244 DAY FEES: € 4750 Change: € 100

St Killian's Deutsche Schule, Clonskeagh Pupils 2015/16: 372 Pupils 2016/17: 396 Pupils 2017/18: 392 DAY FEES: € 5150 Change: € 200

St Mary's College, Dublin 6 Pupils 2015/16: 442 Pupils 2016/17: 438 Pupils 2017/18: 434 DAY FEES: € 6175 Change: € 0

St Michael's College, Dublin 4 Pupils 2015/16: 636 Pupils 2016/17: 641 Pupils 2017/18: 655 DAY FEES: € 5717 Change: € 137

Stratford College, Rathgar Pupils 2015/16: 120 Pupils 2016/17: 143 Pupils 2017/18: 154 DAY FEES: € 4150 Change: € -10

Sutton Park School, Sutton Pupils 2015/16: 317 Pupils 2016/17: 345 Pupils 2017/18: 359 DAY FEES: € 7900 Change: € 0

Terenure College, Terenure Pupils 2015/16: 690 Pupils 2016/17: 682 Pupils 2017/18: 695 DAY FEES: € 5200 Change: € 100

The High School, Rathgar Pupils 2015/16: 691 Pupils 2016/17: 706 Pupils 2017/18: 717 DAY FEES: € 6100 Change: € 200

The King's Hospital, Dublin 20 Pupils 2015/16: 719 Pupils 2016/17: 727 Pupils 2017/18: 716 DAY FEES: € 7190 Change: € 140

The Teresian School, Donnybrook Pupils 2015/16: 205 Pupils 2016/17: 196 Pupils 2017/18: 181 DAY FEES: € 5460 Change: € 100

Villiers Secondary School, Limerick city Pupils 2015/16: 587 Pupils 2016/17: 566 Pupils 2017/18: 562 DAY FEES: € 3950 Change: € 230

Wesley College, Dublin 16 Pupils 2015/16: 930 Pupils 2016/17: 907 Pupils 2017/18: 914 DAY FEES: € 6370 Change: € 120

While increases of the order €100-€200 may appear modest in the overall context, they double last year's typical rise.

About half of private schools charge in the region of €3,000-€5,000 a year.

Schools in the Church of Ireland sector, many serving rural communities whose families are not well-off, tend to have the lowest charges.

The most expensive day school is the €8,241 St Columba's College in south Dublin, which attracts many pupils from outside Ireland.

This year saw the first increase in its day fees since it dropped rates from €12,426 to €8,000 in 2016, to bring it closer into line with local competition where post-austerity recovery in fee levels was sluggish. Apart from day fees, many schools also have day boarder rates which cover meals, activities and after school study up to 8-9pm.

Fortunes

South Dublin has a big concentration of private schools and improving family fortunes has seen an almost across the board increase in fee levels this year. The market in south Dublin has been shaken up by the arrival of a so-called grind school, The Dublin Academy of Education. The €7,495-a-year Stillorgan-based academy opened in September with a full house of 200 full-time fifth- and sixth-year students.

While it may eat into traditional catchments for local establishments, with pupil numbers at second-level on the rise generally, there may be enough to go around.

Last September also saw the opening of an international school - Nord Anglia in south county Dublin - with day fees of €23,000-24,000 a year.

Nord Anglia International School Photo: Kyran O'Brien

When fully open, the school will have capacity for 800 three-18 year olds, and is offering the globally-recognised International Baccalaureate (IB) programme, rather than the Leaving Certificate. Most of Nord Anglia's pupils are expected to be from families of international executives to moving Ireland and ex-pat families relocating home.

Ireland is also becoming a destination for international students arriving without their families, whose parents want them to have an English language second-level education.

Many are enrolling in private schools, particularly in the boarding sector, although elsewhere students may live with host families.

While not an entirely new trend, Brexit has given it a boost, particularly with families from Nigeria, Korea, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

Emma Godsil of the Godsil Education consultancy said a few years ago, people at international student recruitment fairs "might not have known Ireland, now they are requesting to speak to us".

She said while some families want boarding schools, the consultancy also places students in day schools and with host families, and offer a guardianship service, which involves looking after a student's broader needs. From between 10-20 international students three years ago, they now have about 100 under their wing.

Boarding School Fees

Blackrock College, Co Dublin FIVE DAY: N/A SEVEN DAY: € 19450

Rathdown School, Co Dublin FIVE DAY: N/A SEVEN DAY: € 19275

The Kings Hospital, Dublin 20 FIVE DAY: € 14890 SEVEN DAY: € 16795

St Columba's College, Dublin 16 FIVE DAY: N/A SEVEN DAY: € 23481

Alexandra College, Dublin 6 FIVE DAY: € 17552 SEVEN DAY: € 18614

Wesley College, Dublin16 FIVE DAY: € 14170 SEVEN DAY: € 15320

Royal School Cavan, Cavan FIVE DAY: € 8200 SEVEN DAY: N/A

Cola¡iste Ide, Co Kerry FIVE DAY: N/A SEVEN DAY: € 6950

Kilkenny College, Co Kilkenny FIVE DAY: € 8850 SEVEN DAY: N/A

Clongowes Wood College, Co Kildare FIVE DAY: N/A SEVEN DAY: € 19890

Bandon Grammar School, Co Cork FIVE DAY: € 8475 SEVEN DAY: € 11050

Colaiste An Phiarsaigh, Co Cork FIVE DAY: € 9600 SEVEN DAY: € 11800

Midleton College, Co Cork FIVE DAY: € 9600 SEVEN DAY: € 11800

Wilson's Hospital School, Co Westmeath FIVE DAY: € 8000 SEVEN DAY: € 8998

Dundalk Grammar School, Dundalk FIVE DAY: € 7983 SEVEN DAY: N/A

Glenstal Abbey School, Co Limerick FIVE DAY: N/A SEVEN DAY: € 19300

Villiers Secondary School, Co Limerick FIVE DAY: N/A SEVEN DAY: € 9200

Newtown School, Waterford City FIVE DAY: N/A SEVEN DAY: € 10250

Sligo Grammar School, Co Sligo FIVE DAY: N/A SEVEN DAY: € 8950

Rockwell College, Co Tipperary FIVE DAY: € 12500 SEVEN DAY: € 13500

Cistercian College, Co Tipperary FIVE DAY: € 14300 SEVEN DAY: € 15300

Presentation Secondary School, Co Tipperary FIVE DAY: € 7000 SEVEN DAY: N/A

Ursuline Secondary School, Co Tipperary FIVE DAY: € 8100 SEVEN DAY: N/A

The Royal and Prior School, Co Donegal FIVE DAY: € 6100 SEVEN DAY: N/A

Read more:

Boarding schools: 'Parents give the opportunity but you won't find a fifth year who doesn't want to be here'

Irish Independent