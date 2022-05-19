Major reforms needed for education of children with special needs, says advocacy group

A major reform of the system for the education of children with special needs is required, according to the advocacy group Inclusion Ireland.

The call comes as it emerged that about 130 children with special needs in Dublin, and more in other part of the country , are still awaiting a school place for September.

Meanwhile many children are inappropriately placed, such as the wrong type of class or wrong school, because of lack of capacity with some parents home schooling because they have no choice.

Among the key issue is the lack of appropriate post-primary places for children who have come through the primary system.

Inclusion Ireland CEO Derval McDonagh said she “could not understand why there was not a more coherent plan for children transitioning from primary to secondary”.

The advocacy organisation has welcomed moves by Junior Minister for special education Josepha Madigan to invoke legislation, known as the Section 37a process, to oblige schools to open places for September.

But “hand in hand” with the immediate actions, Inclusion Ireland is also calling for a national conversation around what is inclusive education actually .

While the first step is to get a place in a child’s local school, what happened after that was just as important to make inclusion real, the organisation said.

Inclusion Ireland said the review of the Education for Persons with Special Educational Needs (EPSEN) legislation this year “must reflect on how to radically change this system to support children rather than asking them to just ‘fit in’ to the system we already have.”

They say it should be renamed the "Inclusive Education Act“.

“We need to stop talking about children with disabilities as "special" and start talking about rights. Language is powerful. There is nothing special about wanting children to be educated in their local schools. It is their right for that to happen.”

There was a need for a radical rethink that would require leadership and the belief in the benefit of inclusive education for all children, Inclusion Ireland said

“We need a vision for what inclusive education should and could look like with the right investment and most importantly the right leadership,” a statement added.

Ms Madigan today met with officials from the Department of Education’s special education section and building and planning unit and the chair of the National Council for Special Education to discuss measures to further increase school places.

The discussions included plans to initiate the process of issuing Section 37a notices to schools in certain areas..