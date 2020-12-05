Longer school holidays may be considered if lockdown was lifted too soon, says report

No picnic: A man looks on at teddy bears sitting at the empty La Crevette restaurant in St-Maxime, France, during lockdown. Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Festive revelry will kick off across the country this weekend amid concern Ireland may have lifted lockdown too soon and may have to consider an extended school break in January.

The reality check was delivered in an expert report from the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) for all EU countries yesterday, saying the risk of Covid-19 infection for the general population this Christmas is high and very high for the most vulnerable.

The European experts suggest an extension of school holidays or a time of distance learning could be considered after Christmas.

It comes as six more deaths and 265 cases of the virus were diagnosed here yesterday following an underestimation because of a computer glitch – still far higher than hoped for after lockdown.

Although shops and other outlets resumed business here on Tuesday, and restaurants and gastropubs opened their doors yesterday, the ECDC experts – which Ireland looks to for guidance – told member states lifting the strictest restrictions early may lead to a faster rise in infection.

Lifting lockdown on December 21 may cause a rise in hospitalisations in early January.

But removing them before December 7 may lead to an increase, even by Christmas eve.

The earlier they are lifted, the faster and higher the cases, hospitalisations and deaths, it said.

Ireland’s 14-day incidence – at 78.3 per 100,000 – puts it in a stronger place than most other European countries, but the expert warning shows how insecure it is in the face of weeks of heavy socialising.

Yesterday’s figures show a fall in the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital, down to 232 from 239. The number in intensive care is down from 32 to 27.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “If you are heading out this weekend, please make every effort to keep safe.

"Plan ahead, meet outside where possible and keep your contacts to a minimum,” he said.

“Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces and leave if your environment doesn’t feel safe.”

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “We are now entering an important phase in our collective efforts to suppress the spread of the virus.

“We have made significant progress and reduced transmission in our homes and communities, but it will take a consistent individual effort from everyone to keep up that momentum in coming weeks.

“The recent stabilisation in cases that we have experienced is fragile, but it is within our grasp to maximise our protection against the spread of Covid-19.

“I urge you to use the public health advice on regular handwashing, social distancing and wearing of face coverings to safeguard you and your family from the devastating impact this virus can have, especially on our most vulnerable people.”

Meanwhile, the HSE said it is stepping up preparations for the roll out of a Covid-19 vaccine, which is expected to get a go-ahead later this month, and it secured nine ultra low temperature freezers.

Northern Ireland received 25,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the first person will get the jab there on Tuesday.

Yesterday’s cases in the Republic included 84 in Dublin, 28 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Galway and the remaining 77 were in 18 other counties.

