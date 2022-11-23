After a lengthy delay, the Junior Cert results will be out today. Photo: Stock image

The long wait for 67,130 Junior Cycle candidates from the class of 2022 ends today when results are finally released.

The results normally issue in mid-September, but a shortage of examiners and exceptional Covid-related arrangements for Leaving Cert 2022 were key factors in the delay.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has posted the results to principals, and students can also access them online at 4pm, but that is not intended to replace the role played by schools on such an occasion.

Students have the option of appealing their grades, via their school, before November 30. Because of Covid, it is the first year since 2019 that the exams were held and it was also the first to see the full roll-out of Junior Cycle assessment reforms.

Under the changes, the distinction between higher and ordinary levels is gone for all subjects with the exception of Irish, English and Maths. All others are taken at common level.

With common-level papers now the norm, exams are “no choice”, with the intention that those achieving the highest grades will have demonstrated a high level of mastery of knowledge, understanding and skills.

The reforms also introduced two separate curricula in Irish, with one, called Teanga 1 (T1), for schools in Gaeltacht areas and Irish-medium schools.

The traditional ABC-style grades have been replaced with a new system rating student performance under a range of headings: distinction (90-100pc); higher merit (75-90pc); merit (55-75pc); achieved (40-55pc), partially achieved (20-40pc); and not graded (0-20pc).

As well as the June exams, students also complete classroom-based assessments (CBAs) in all subjects, which are graded by teachers and the outcomes of which are also reported on the Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement (JCPA).

The JCPA replaced the Junior Cert and is awarded by schools at a later date. The SEC said the Department of Education would issue further information regarding arrangements for the production of JCPA documents in schools.

A dispute involving the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) over the timing of meetings, known as Subject Learning and Assessment Reviews (SLARs), delayed the signing off on CBA grades in some schools, and it is not clear whether all schools have completed the process yet.

Education Minister Norma Foley congratulated the students and sent her thanks to parents and families, school communities and teachers.

“I know what it is like to support students through State examinations and I know your commitment and support has helped these students to reach this point,” she said. “Thanks are also due to the State Examinations Commission and all those involved in completing the examination process.”

Ms Foley has announced a review of how best to ensure the availability of teachers in the required numbers to work as examiners in 2023 and beyond. Pay rates were increased this year but made little, if any, difference.

While intended as a once-off increase, €11m was assigned in Budget 2023 to maintain the rates.

There was anecdotal evidence that many teachers who would normally mark papers took the summer off to enjoy an extended break after two years of Covid in schools.

Examiner shortages have been a problem for several years, but reached crisis point this year and, with the Leaving Cert taking priority – although its results were also delayed - the marking of Junior Cycle papers took the bigger hit.

SEC figures highlight the extent of the drop in examiner supply, which also coincides with an ongoing increase in candidate numbers as the baby boom of the early noughties works its way through second-level schools.

In 2013, there were 1,850 examiners to mark Junior Cycle papers and this dropped to 1,756 in by 2019, with a dramatic decline to 1,270 this year, An ongoing rise in candidate numbers has added to the challenge.

According to the SEC, leaving aside the increase in pay rates, the actions required to complete the marking for this year’s State exams “went well beyond anything that had been required heretofore”.

Despite the challenge in recruiting examiners, teacher unions insist that exams must be externally-marked, rather than having students assessed by their own teachers, an issue that will be centre-stage in upcoming discussions on Leaving Cert reform.

As they congratulated students on their Junior Cycle results, the ASTI and the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) put down their marker.

ASTI president Miriam Duggan said students, parents and teachers “value the fairness and equity” the Junior Cycle and Leaving Cert exams afford to students.

“This fairness is a key

contributing factor to Ireland’s high performing education system and must be retained,” she said.

TUI president Liz Farrell said her members were “fundamentally opposed to assessing their own students for State certification purposes and therefore external assessment as provided by the State Examinations Commission, which retains significant public trust, is essential”.