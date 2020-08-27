Lockdown negatively impacted incoming Leaving Cert students' learning, parents say

Many parents whose children are due to sit the Leaving Cert in 2021 say the closure of schools during lockdown had a negative impact on their learning.

A new survey by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on the social impact of Covid-19 shows that two-thirds of parents reported that closures had a major or moderate impact on their child’s learning, while one third said it had a mild impact.

More than a third of parents of secondary students are worried their child has fallen behind as a result.

Read More

As schools reopen across the country, the findings of the survey highlight how parents fear their children’s social development was also negatively affected.

More than half of parents of students in the senior cycle believe enforced school closures had a severe impact on their social development.

A large portion of those in primary school also found their children spent two hours or less on learning activities provided by their schools.

Some other interesting findings include how nearly 17pc of women compared to 4pc of men fear they will have to give up work if primary schools close again. One in two of employed parents said their work pattern would be negatively impacted by schools having to close again.

As the search for a Covid-19 vaccine continues, 66pc of parents revealed they would avail of a vaccine for their kids should one become available.

The majority of parents said they also had concerns about whether their children would be returning to a safe school environment.

A total of 2,226 parents were surveyed as part of the research by the CSO.

Read More

Online Editors