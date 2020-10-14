Localised school lockdowns and extended mid-term break back on the agenda for problematic Covid areas

Localised school lockdowns - in the form of extended mid-term breaks - are being considered for areas where Covid infection is particularly problematic.

Schools in some parts of the country may be facing a delayed return after the Hallowe’en holiday, under plans being discussed.

An additional two weeks could be added to the break with schools’ return delayed until November 16, rather than November 2.

Border counties are already in the frame after the two week schools’ closure announced for Northern Ireland.

Three Border counties – Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan – which have the highest 14-day coronavirus incidence rates are causing particular concern anyway.

But with increasing worry among public health experts about the spread of Covid infection generally, schools in other areas are also facing the prospect of an extended break.

It is not clear whether any localised school lockdowns would be on a country basis or whether it could apply to more contained geographical areas.

The incidence rate in Co Clare is also at very high levels, while Waterford, Tipperary, Carlow and Mayo are currently recording the lowest rates.

No decisions have been made about extending the mid-term break, but contingency planning for the rapidly changing public health landscape is advancing.

The Government has made school opening a priority, even when the rest of society and the economy in lockdown.

But the deterioration in the public health situation is forcing an ongoing review.

The transmission of infection within schools is very low and they themselves are not a problem but closures may be considered as part of a wider public health response to curbing the spread in a locality.

After the Northern Ireland schools’ closure announcement today Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told RTE’s Claire Byrne: “We will have to consider this and see what happens in Northern Ireland”

He said the situation would be discussed by the Cabinet Covid sub committee.

Earlier Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said they would hear from NPHET - which conducts a weekly review Thursday - before any decisions on tighter public health restrictions are made.

