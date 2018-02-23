LEAVING Cert students will now be able to study physical education as an exam subject for the first time.

Let's get physical - PE is now a Leaving Cert subject

Education Minister Richard Bruton yesterday announced 80 schools around the country were taking part in the first phase of the implementation of the subject.

“This announcement is part of the overall emphasis this Government is putting on encouraging healthy lifestyles and is a key commitment in the Action Plan for Education, which aims to make Ireland’s education and training system the best in Europe by 2026,” a statement from the department said. Students taking the new Leaving Certificate subject from September 2018 will sit the first Leaving Certificate Physical Education (LCPE) exam in 2020.

The subject can be taken at both higher and ordinary levels. A new senior cycle Physical Education Framework, which is not for examination, has also been introduced.

A total of 369 schools applied to participate in the phase one roll-out. The minister said he was delighted the department had been able to offer places to so many schools for this first phase.

“Physical activity is so important for our overall well-being, not just our physical fitness but for our mental health too,” Mr Bruton said. “Participation in sports is also fantastic for developing a person’s confidence and team work skills.”

Among the topics on the course are learning and improving skills and techniques and planning for optimum performance.

Students will also have to learn about ethics and fair play and technology, media and sport.

Some 20pc of the grade will come from a “physical activity project” and 30pc from a performance assessment.

Irish Independent