Lesson in survival... historic college facing closure turns tables after student numbers soar by a third

It has been a remarkable turnaround. Less than three years after Cistercian College, Roscrea (CCR), announced its impending closure because of declining rolls, pupil numbers are up by more than a third.

In February 2017 there was gloomy resignation among the Cistercian monks at Mount St Joseph Abbey, on the Offaly-Tipperary border, that their only option was to shut in 2018, after 113 years of teaching.

They had seen enrolments drop 45pc to 167 over the previous decade.

But now the community is working toward the school's 120th anniversary in 2025, when it hopes to celebrate the successful realisation of an ambitious development plan to support excellence in education and facilities as well transforming itself and the associated abbey and farm into a green campus with its own solar farm.

