Legal action inevitable if college places aren’t made available to students who deserved them all along

A SCRAMBLE is under way to find extra places in higher-education colleges following the latest twist in the never-ending calculated-grades saga.

Around 6,500 students are being upgraded and many will receive new offers from the CAO. But they face an agonising delay before they know what, if any, offers they will get.

Minister Norma Foley is highly concerned that there may be further undiscovered coding errors, so she has called in US testing experts to double check the results urgently.

With the best will in the world, it will take a few days to finish that work. The revised grades will then go to the CAO, which will work out how many new offers will be made.

It is impossible to say how many will get a better offer. Last year there were 3,000 successful appeals on Leaving Cert results which resulted in 600 new offers.

Inevitably, several hundred students will get new offers from the CAO this month. The colleges will do their best to accommodate them this year, but they are crowded as it is. To date, record numbers of applicants – 48,000 – have accepted offers of college places, which is up 2,000 on last year.

That’s before Round 3 offers, which are due out today, are accepted. Higher Education Authority CEO, Dr Alan Wall, is meeting the universities and institutes of technology this morning to discuss creating extra places.

It is thought that more could be accommodated in areas like arts, law or business, but the real battleground will be in the high-demand, high-points courses.

The problem is that dentistry and veterinary are “maxed out”, as one administrator noted yesterday, and it will be hard to squeeze many more into our medical schools.

If high-flying students are suddenly entitled to a place in these sought-after courses and want to take up a place, they won’t be easily fobbed off by an attitude of “sorry, we’re full”.

This one might well be heading for the courts and/or compensation.

The latest episode will also impact on the court cases already in the pipeline over calculated grades

But its biggest impact will be on public confidence in the whole system, which was shaky enough to begin with.

Minister Foley may have saved the Government some political trouble by taking historic data out of the equation. In doing so, she avoided what happened in the UK when disadvantaged schools were badly hit by multiple downgrades before the Johnson administration was forced into a U-turn.

However, she upset some fee-charging schools as well as grind centres and some high-achieving schools in the Free Education scheme, who felt harshly treated by downgrades.

As it happens, her decision to drop school profiling in calculating grades has nothing to do with the latest errors, which were down to a single line of code – one line out of 50,000. They affected the way in which candidates’ Junior Cycle results were included in the standardisation process.

It was intended that the students’ aggregate class-level Junior Cycle results in Irish, English and maths would be included in the data used by the national standardisation process, together with their best two other subjects.

The error had the effect that the students’ results in Irish, English and maths were put together with their weakest two other subjects instead of their strongest.

The Department of Education and Skills found the second error while performing checks related to rectifying the first error. This error was contained in the same section of the code programmed by the Department’s external contractor, the Canadian company Polymetrika, which is receiving €160,000 from the State. The errors would be laughable if they were not so serious. They don’t do much for the public’s faith in the whole process.

If Joe Duffy’s callers were anything to go by today, then Liveline listeners are not impressed by the latest twists.

Somebody had obviously tipped off Labour leader Alan Kelly, who forced Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the Dáil to confirm the worst just as Minister Foley’s officials were preparing for a media briefing in the afternoon.

The premature disclosure put the Government on the back foot and the Minister faced some tough questioning at the briefing. The most obvious question is how the errors went undetected for so long.

The first time the Minister was made aware of the scale of the problem was last Wednesday. All involved set out to immediately limit the damage caused.

The measures include hiring the US-based Educational Testing Service, to ensure the process of setting the grades stands up to expert scrutiny, whatever about instilling public confidence.

The Leaving Certificate and the CAO system have stood the test of time and, until now, have been viewed as tough but fair. It will take some time to restore that public trust.