Left-wing parties could sink €100m State subsidy for fee-paying schools

Schools optimistic about future, writes John Walshe

John Walshe

FEE-PAYING schools are hoping to bounce back from last year’s hiccup when some of them didn’t get their usual crop of top grades across the board.

The vast majority of their Leaving Cert students still went to college. But the performance of these schools was equalled by more non-fee paying schools than usual. Such were the vagaries caused by Education Minister Norma Foley’s decision to disregard past performance of individual schools when using calculated grades.

A nightmare for fee-paying schools would be a repeat of last year’s use of calculated grades without taking into account past performance. But that’s in the laps of Covid-19 and of the courts where challenges over last year’s arrangements are still being fought.

