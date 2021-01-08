Left-wing parties could sink €100m State subsidy for fee-paying schools

FEE-PAYING schools are hoping to bounce back from last year’s hiccup when some of them didn’t get their usual crop of top grades across the board.

The vast majority of their Leaving Cert students still went to college. But the performance of these schools was equalled by more non-fee paying schools than usual. Such were the vagaries caused by Education Minister Norma Foley’s decision to disregard past performance of individual schools when using calculated grades.

A nightmare for fee-paying schools would be a repeat of last year’s use of calculated grades without taking into account past performance. But that’s in the laps of Covid-19 and of the courts where challenges over last year’s arrangements are still being fought.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the Government hopes the Leaving exam will go ahead as normal in June. If it does, the traditional pattern of grades will presumably resurface and the fee-paying schools will continue to do well.

Most of them are cautiously optimistic about the future anyway. Their applications are healthy, with many twice or three times over-subscribed. They are safe in the knowledge there is no immediate threat to the annual €100m subsidy they get from the taxpayer for teachers’ salaries, etc.

Last year this included €2m from pandemic-related funds for schools. So far, so normal.

They could, however, face a new nightmare after the next election if we end up with a government dominated by the left wing. All of the left-leaning parties are looking to reduce if not abolish that subsidy.

This is in spite of the fact that some opposition leaders had themselves attended fee-paying schools, including Mary Lou McDonald (Notre Dame Des Missions); Eoin Ó Broin (Blackrock College); Paul Murphy (St Killian’s Deutsche Schule) and Richard Boyd Barrett (St Michael’s College).

It’s easier to make promises in opposition than it is to implement them in government. Sinn Fein is seeking to broaden its electoral base to appeal more to the middle and aspiring middle classes, the very people that send their children to fee-paying schools in Dublin where most are located.

The party has softened some of its more extreme tax proposals in recent years to win over that vote. It risks alienating the parents of the 25,000-plus pupils in fee-paying schools because of a point of political principle that wouldn’t save any money in the long run.

The reality is that ending taxpayers’ support would drive most fee-paying schools into the Free Education scheme where the teachers’ salaries have to be paid anyway and where schools would become entitled to building and other grants. And what about those smaller Protestant schools whose continued existence would be under threat?

Sinn Fein says it has a plan to safeguard minority-ethos schools but trying to implement it would almost certainly spark a legal challenge by Catholic schools who would claim discrimination.

Apart from the parents of current pupils in the fee-paying sector, there are thousands of others who aspire to send their children to these schools but can’t get them in. They are prepared to pay for the advantages, such as the extra teachers and smaller classes for which the fees pay. Beyond the academic, some want their children to attend these schools for mainly social reasons. However, parents of children in fee-paying schools don’t all fit the well-heeled social stereotype. Many middle-income earners make huge sacrifices such as forgoing foreign holidays and bigger cars so they can give their children what they regard as a good start in life.

The extent of the unmet demand is shown on the websites of individual schools, which are now required to publish annual notices disclosing the number of places available for applicants.

Information about applications is easier to find on some websites than others. One of the most transparent is that of Belvedere College in Dublin, which had 550 applications for its 168 first year places last year. These included 50 for its Social Diversity Programme that supports 10pc of the school’s intake by providing bursaries for students from financially and socially deprived backgrounds.

Blackrock, Gonzaga, and Castleknock Colleges in Dublin all had twice as many applicants as places last year while Loreto College on St Stephen’s Green had 502 applicants for 100 places. Loreto Dalkey had 173 applicants for 132 places last year and its easy-to-follow website gives a breakdown of how many sisters of existing pupils or past pupils enrolled last year.

Fee-paying schools weren’t the only over-subscribed ones, of course, as many in the Free Education scheme were as well. St Joseph’s Secondary School in Galway city, for example, had 283 applicants for 130 places. Mount Temple in Dublin was almost three times over-subscribed, receiving 462 applications for 161 places.

The new admissions rules are much clearer and mean that schools can no longer compile waiting lists of applicants for places years from now. Instead, applications are made in the year of entry. The days when some parents put down the names of their children in fee-paying schools as soon as they were born are gone. Not before time.