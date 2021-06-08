This new world engulfed us... here’s what the pandemic has taught me – Leaving Cert 2021 student Jaimey Galligan

‘In Ulysses, James Joyce said that ‘life is the great teacher’.

James Joyce is correct. Life is the great teacher, and life has taught us a lot, especially in the last year. 2020 was a year like no other.

Life completely changed all over the globe for every single person. Our way of living as we knew it was no more.

We all had to overcome extreme personal and societal challenges. I believe that these challenges have provided us with the capability to adapt much easier to change and many of us now have a different perspective on life, thanks to coronavirus.

I learnt many important things in the last year that I feel will stick with me for life.

Three of these important life lessons that I have learnt are letting go of things that are out of my control, to always look forward instead of back, and the importance of self-love and self-motivation.

The struggles of lockdown and missing life as I knew it played a big part in me discovering new things about myself and how to become a better version of me.

This list was brought upon by what I thought were the most valuable insights that I gained in the last year, what truly helped me to stay positive through it all.

12th of March 2020.

Being granted two weeks off school slowly turned into the reality that life as we knew it was changing rapidly.

New words started to pop up in our vocabulary... social distancing, lockdown, online learning, and face masks, (not the beauty kind), were now a part of our everyday lives.

We were all being told to “stay away” and “keep six feet apart!!”.

This new world engulfed us faster than we could stop it. Sure, the first month or so was nice. Chilling at home, online shopping, Tik Tok dancing and zoom calls kept us all occupied.

This died down and with that the feeling of resentment replaced it. “Why can’t the government get it right?”, “When are we going to get back to living?”, “Why am I not allowed to see my friends?”. All these questions came flooding through peoples’ minds as we all started to realise that we had completely lost control of our lives.

This realisation came along with accusations against the government's ability to run our country and also around the case of if the virus even existed!

I too was questioning “how could they keep us locked up like this?”. I couldn’t just be okay with having no control over my life. It’s only when I realised that letting go would ease my stress, that I did so. I let go.

Control was already gone but I let it go even further. Why worry about things that I can’t control? What good is worrying going to do for me?

Once I let go, getting on with it all was so much easier. I enjoyed my time with family and the unusual conversations with my friends on the phone.

This ability to let go has helped me so much, especially with my Leaving Certificate. I cannot control anything about how my exams will take place or what will happen with accredited grades, but I can control my work and that’s what I did.

I believe that this ability will always be important in life. Just to let go. Worrying gets us nowhere and it took me long enough to realise this.

When it came to entertainment outside of home, there wasn’t much to do or enjoy. No people to meet, no places to go. I used to sit in my room, day after day, longing for life to go back to normal, thinking about things I used to do and places I used to see.

I wished and wished for my old life back. I did so much wishing, but my wish was never granted.

Things have changed. Things will be different. I just had to learn to deal with that and part of learning to deal with that was to look forward instead of back.

I started thinking about how much more I will appreciate life when everything re-opens, and how much more meaningful time with my friends will be, and how this year will always go down in history, and I will be a part of that.

Being optimistic is the key to surviving lockdown. Being a pessimist will not get you far.

This lesson was the most important for me. I had to realise that life will come back but I have to be patient. It won’t be the same of course, but who’s to say it won’t be better??

Life will still be enjoyable, and I will still get to do the things I want to do, I will just have to wait a little while longer.

In 10 years' time, I hope to still have this ability to appreciate the past but always look forward.

Being stuck in the past holds you back and takes away from the things that are happening right now, lockdown gave me the biggest lesson in life, to ENJOY IT!

If it weren’t for coronavirus and having so much time to myself, I would have learnt this lesson a lot later in life and it would have been harder to drill into my being.

Spending so much time alone during lockdown forces you to either hate yourself or love yourself. I chose to learn to love myself as I didn’t want to be alone with someone that I hated.

Working on myself alone was one of the greatest achievements of my short life so far. I got myself into shape, started eating better, sleeping better and creating a more positive outlook on life.

Self-love is one of the things that everyone seems to lose in their teen years, only to realise in their 30s and 40s that they wish they could be their teen-selves again.

My appearance is always something that got on my nerves but rather than working on my face and plastering myself in makeup, I decided to take a whole-body approach to improving me.

As I ate better and slept better, my appearance started to change when I looked in the mirror. This happy, smiling, pretty face started to appear which I had never seen before.

iThe self-motivation that it took to get myself to where I wanted to be was tremendous, but extremely worth it. I had learnt to love myself. This feeling of ecstasy you get when you finally say “yes, I love me!” s just out of this world.

Self-motivation played such a huge part in my self-improvements and this quality is now such a vital part of me. All the way through life, motivation is necessary.

Nothing will ever be accomplished in life without motivation. This small task that I set myself really taught me that if I am motivated, I can achieve anything. I will aspire to be whoever I want to be, and I will do whatever I want to do in life, because I AM MOTIVATED.

I will work for what I want as I know the feeling of utter joy that comes with the result. Self-motivation and self-love have helped me prove to myself that I will achieve as much as I am willing to work for in life.

So, there you have it.

Yes, coronavirus has been a huge devastation and disruption for everyone but being able to learn things about myself that I never knew I was capable of before was a huge advantage of being in lockdown.

I hope that these vital skill and qualities will remain with me through life, after all, my memory of 2020 sure will.