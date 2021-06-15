Only about a quarter of Leaving Cert Irish Ordinary Level candidates opted to sit the exam, but those who did were rewarded with the appearance of the much-anticipated short film Cáca Milis on Paper 2.

Emer McTernan of studyclix.ie and Mercy College, Co Sligo, said students were “undoubtedly pleased” that it came up as a choice. Students were asked to recount the experience of the visually-impaired man Paul from the moment that he sits opposite his nemesis Catherine on the train.

Eithne Coyne, an Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative, said there was “very positive feedback” from students about the paper.

There was topicality in the comprehension themes – sporting stories of 2020 and technology, and fair choice, with traditional format and content in both the prose and poetry sections.

Ms McTernan said a knowledge of technology-related terminology was required for the first reading comprehension, but “in both instances the questions asked were very doable and would not have posed too much difficulty for well-prepared students.”

Ms McTernan agreed that the phrasing of the poetry questions was “very fair and in keeping with recent trends. She said most candidates would have opted to tackle the "Géibheann" question “which proves to be a firm favourite among students every year.”