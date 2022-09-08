CAO offers 2022 live blog: Our expert answers all your questions and queries

As students receive their first round CAO offers today there will be many queries.

Guidance counsellor Mairéad Fitzsimons is on hand at independent.ie today to offer advice and support to students and their families. If you have a question, email contact@independent.ie with the subject line 'Leaving Cert' or comment under this post on social media with your query.

This is in addition to the National Parents Council Post Primary (NPCPP) helpline 1800 265 165 ,open from 2-8pm today , where guidance counsellors will deal with one-to-one queries.

The helpline is sponsored by the Department of Education and the Irish Independent/independent.ie