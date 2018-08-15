Leaving results - what now? See our expert's answers
Independent.ie
We have guidance counsellor Mairead Fitzsimons on hand at Independent.ie HQ to answer all your questions, with our live blog run by Geraldine Gittens and Rachel Farrell continuing into the afternoon as 57,000 students look to their next steps.
We have guidance counsellor Mairead Fitzsimons on hand at Independent.ie HQ to answer all your questions, with our live blog run by Geraldine Gittens and Rachel Farrell continuing into the afternoon as 57,000 students look to their next steps.