Leaving Certificate 2020: Information on how grades were calculated will be made available to students, says Education Minister

LEAVING Certificate students will be able to review how their grades have been calculated, Education Minister Norma Foley said.

Ms Foley said students can access information on how their grades were calculated during the adjudication process next Monday.

The Minister said teachers were required to fill in a number of forums highlighting "the sources of information and where they actually made their determinations," such as Christmas exams or mock results, and a record of this data is retained in schools.

"What will be available when students wish to appeal - should they wish to appeal - On Monday, there will be an opportunity for the process to be looked at a second time to see was the information, as for example that is available on those forums, whether the percentage mark or whatever, whether that was uploaded correctly, whether the rank order was uploaded correctly," she said.

"That will all be adjudicated to ensure that the process was as accurate and as it should have been for the benefit of each of the students."

More than 60,000 Leaving Cert students will receive results today.

They are set to receive results significantly higher than in other years, with an average grade inflation of 4.4pc.

At higher level, every single subject clocked up more H1 grades than last year or the year before. H1 represents marks ranging from 90-100pc.

Overall, 8.9pc of grades in higher-level subjects were H1s, compared with an average 5.6pc over the past three years.

The higher grades are to drive up CAO points and there are concerns over how this will affect CAO applicants from the Leaving Cert class of 2019 and previous years who are competing with them for college offers.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris announced an additional 1,250 places last week, but there are fears that this will not be enough.

Ms Foley said the Department will have a "fuller picture" on how high the demand for places is when CAO offers are released on Friday.

She said the model used to calculate grades was blind to student's gender and school locations and that it would be "extremely unfair" to say the class of 2020 did not deserve the grades they are to receive.

"Standardisation was introduced so that there could actually be comparability amongst students across the country. And so what emerged was a stronger grade profile compared to previous years, but much much less than what would have been achieved by relying solely on the teacher estimates grades," she said.

Online Editors