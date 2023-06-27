Leaving Cert: Topical issue of data centres features on Technology papers

The very live issue of the environmental impact of data centres was among the topical themes that featured on Leaving Cert technology papers.

Both papers were described as “interesting” by Eoin Hayes, an Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) subject representative.

Mr Hayes, of Meánscoil Gharman, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, said they included a broad range of topical questions including many relating to the environmental impacts of technology.

“While some were arguably more challenging than others, there was plenty of variety and options from which students could pick and choose,” he said.

In Section A of the higher level paper, the first two questions dealt with innovative Irish solutions – carbon scrubbers in Cork city and a copper up-cycling company in Co Wicklow, while the last question asked for technical sketches of Irish designer, Eileen Gray’s 1926 ‘Non-conformist chair’.

Meanwhile, Section B included a question that dealt with a robotic electric vehicle charging station concept whereby the driver need not leave the car to plug it in.

The options in Section C included a number of environment related questions including one on the very topical issue of the environmental impact of data centres.

Environmental awareness questions were also plentiful in the ordinary level paper.

Mr Hayes thought two question in Section B were particularly interesting, one about the GAA, covering a spectrum from environmentally-friendly hurleys to online ticket sales to the Skyline tour, and another about model aircraft.