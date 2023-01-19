Leaving Cert: Teacher unions and students join forces against Paper 1 in English and Irish at end of 5th year

Education Minister Norma Foley is starting the new year facing a battle over her plans for Leaving Cert candidates to sit Paper 1 in both English and Irish at the end of fifth year.

Students starting fifth year in September are slated for what would be a radical change in assessment arrangements - sitting the Irish and English comprehension and composition papers in 2024, and doing the rest of their Leaving Cert in 2025.

Teacher unions and students are opposed to the idea and if Ms Foley pushes ahead with it, she faces stormy waters in the weeks and months ahead.

The proposal, which was announced by the minister despite reservations expressed by the State Examinations Commission (SEC), is part of a wider package of Leaving Cert reforms.

Ms Foley has defended the changed timing for the two papers as an effort to spread the assessment load over two years and said it was an interim measure pending the implementation of wider reforms.

Teacher unions are opposed to several aspects of the reform package - including assessing their own students for 40pc of marks in all subjects - but bringing Paper 1 in English and Irish forward by a year is the first battleground.

Today, both the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) and the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) expressed serious concerns, ahead of a joint conference on Leaving Cert reform this weekend.

The Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) will spell out its opposition to the Paper 1 proposal and other aspects of Leaving Cert reform at a conference in early March.

TUI president Liz Farrell said that asking students to complete Paper 1 of English and Irish at the end of fifth year was “an educationally unsound move”.

She said it would pile significant additional pressure on students and teachers and would particularly disadvantage those students who develop positive study habits at a later stage.

It would also negatively impact students who either did not have access to, or who chose not to take up the option of Transition Year, she said

“Students must develop as writers in both languages and a two-year cycle of learning is required to enable this, said Ms Farrell.

The TUI president said a high stakes exam at the end of fifth year would also impact on a student’s preparation in other subjects, such as maths, and would curtail extra-curricular aspects of school life that were important to a holistic education.

ISSU president Caitlin Faye Maniti said while the current format of the Leaving Cert caused severe stress among students, the proposed changes were “neither an adequate nor comprehensive enough”.

In relation to the proposal to bring forward Paper 1 in English and Irish, Ms Maniti said there were “many gaps”.

She referred particularly to concerns about how moving these two papers forward could potentially disadvantage boys because they mature later.

“We simply cannot support this plan” said Ms Maniti, who called for more extensive stakeholder engagement with the Department of Education.

