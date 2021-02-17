Leaving Cert students will have option to sit exam or have calculated grades while the Junior Cert has been cancelled

All Leaving Cert students will be offered calculated grades while also having the option to sit exams, under plans being finalised by a Cabinet Committee on Education.

Junior Cycle exams are cancelled for 2021.

Under plans being discussed by the Taoiseach and his ministers, students who choose to sit exams can choose the higher of the two grades they receive.

This means students will automatically receive a calculated grade for each subject they take based on their previous work and an assessment from their teacher.

They will then also have the option of sitting a physical exam for their subjects.

However, they will be able to chose the higher grade from either the exam or calculated grade system.

Exams for most subjects are expected to go ahead but elements of PE practicals will not be able to be held due to public health guidelines.

The PE practicals were the most vulnerable to cancellation because they could involve team sports.

Students will get the results of their teacher assessed grades the same time as the results of the traditional exams.

It means that students will not know their ‘calculated grades’ before deciding whether or not to sit the exams in June

However, if they choose to sit the exams, and there is a difference in the grades awarded for one or more subjects, will get the higher of the two grades for each of those subjects.

With some exceptions, the intention is to run the orals and practicals, but it will be subject to public health advice and they will not follow the normal timetable.

Schools will administer the orals and practicals, but will not be responsible for awarding the marks.

Lobbying of teachers by students or anyone else on their behalf in relation to the school-based grading system will be outlawed.

The anti-lobbying law is one of a number of measures to be included in legislation being drawn up specially to cover the unusual circumstances

The legislation will give the SEC power to run the school-based grades system, a power that they did not have last year, when a special Calculated Grades Executive Office was established in the Department of Education.

Another measure provides for teachers, schools and patron bodies will also be indemnified against any legal action in relation to the school-based grades process.

The SEC Accredited Grade will based on teacher assessments, which students will not be able to appeal, followed by an in-school alignment process to ensure fairness.

School assessments of pupils will also go through a national standardisation process, to achieve overall results that are as “fair as possible.”

This year, the calculated grades will be called the State Examinations Commission (SEC) Accredited Grades.

The Department of Education will be putting out a tender for a new accredited grades algorithm for calculating grades. They will not be using the same provider that produce the grades for last year’s exams.

Leaving Cert students are expected to return to classes in two weeks time on March 1.

Junior Cert exams are not likely to go ahead this year to allow schools have more space to hold the Leaving Cert.

Education Minister Norma Foley is briefing her Cabinet colleagues today ahead of an announcement on the Leaving Cert expected this week.

A decision on allowing other secondary and primary school students return to schools will be discussed at a Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 tomorrow.

The Government is factoring in the long term strategy for schools in their revised plan for Living with Covid-19.

Negotiations between the teacher unions and the Department of Education are on going.

Students who attend special schools returned to classes earlier this month after a series of u-turns on reopening schools by Minister Foley.

The Government has insisted their key priority is to ensure Leaving Cert students can return to classes this year.

Meanwhile, judgement will be given within the coming weeks on the lead challenge over the calculated grades process, which was adopted for last year's Leaving Certificate in response to the Covid pandemic.

Today, Mr Justice Charles Meenan, when case-managing some 60 other actions brought over the calculated grades, said he was adjourning those for further mention to March 10.

He said he expected his judgment in the lead action to be available before that date, so the sides in the additional cases would have time to consider it.

The lead case, which ran for some five weeks, was brought by Belvedere College student Freddie Sherry, against the Minister for Education and the State.

When the case concluded on February 2, Mr Justice Meenan reserved his decision, saying it involved complex facts and legal issues, but he would give judgment as soon as possible.

He acknowledged that this year's Leaving Cert "is now in view" and added that the calculated grades system may be “a matter of some importance”.

Some 60 similar actions remain on hold pending the Sherry judgment.

Mr Sherry, of Newtown, Celbridge, Co Kildare, claims a direction by the Minister last August to remove school historical records in the calculated grades process resulted in him being unfairly downgraded by 55 points in the Leaving Cert.

He said he was “hugely disappointed” that his CAO points total – which was estimated by his teachers to be 542 – was reduced to 487 under the process.

His first course choice was pharmacy in TCD. He claimed the minister’s direction unlawfully interfered in the calculated grades process overseen by an independent steering committee.

The minister and State denied the claims and maintained there was no reason to believe Mr Sherry would be in an improved position if historical school data was included.

They said students in Belvedere College, Dublin, received, on average, higher scores in 2020 compared to the 2017-to-2019 period.

They also said, as the calculated grades process has been completed and CAO offers issued, any attempt to reinstate school historical data would be inappropriate. Such a move would cast doubt over the results of significant numbers of students.

