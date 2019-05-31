Leaving Cert students who suffer family bereavement during exams will be allowed sit alternative papers in July

Leaving Cert students who suffer a close family bereavement during the exams will be allowed to sit alternative papers in those subjects in July.

Education Minister Joe McHugh announced the initiative in response to a moving interview by 2019 Leaving Cert candidate Rhona Butler about her mother’s death during last years’ exams

Ms Butler, who told her moving story on the RTE radio’s Ryan Tubridy Show in January, had no option but to sit the exams.

It will allow a student to be absent from exams for three days, starting from the date of the death of a close relative up to and including the day after the funeral. These three days do not need to be consecutive.

The measures will apply in cases where the death of the close relative occurs during exam time, or in the two days prior to the exams, which start next Wednesday.

Under the rules, a close relative is defined as a father, step-father, mother, step-mother, legal guardian, brother, step-brother, half-brother, sister, step-sister, half-sister, grandfather or grandmother.

The scheme will also provide for the death of a son or daughter, wife or husband or civil partner of a Leaving Certificate candidate.

The alternative sittings will take place over five days , between Monday July 8 and Friday July 12 and all exams will be held in Athlone..

Mr McHugh, who outlined details of scheme on the Ryan Tubridy Show today, said he sought the review of this issue after hearing Rhona Butler talking to Ryan Turbid several months ago.

He thanked her for highlighting the issue and “demonstrating how we should look after and support students who have suffered a loss.

“The death of a loved one is a deeply traumatic event for any young person, which will only be compounded if it occurs in the midst of exams.

Mr McHugh said the Leaving Cert played a hugely important role in the education system and in the progression of young people.

“We have a duty to take reasonable measures to support young people who suffer loss at such an important time for them. My hope is that the new initiative will go a small way to easing the burden and stress of bereavement and giving students space to focus on their family.”

