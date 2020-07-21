Leaving Cert students to receive results through online portal

The Department of Education has confirmed that Leaving Cert results will be issued to students directly via an online portal on September 7.

However, schools are being asked to provide support to students on the day, including enabling them to come to the school if they wish at a scheduled time.

Students will receive their results directly through the calculated grades portal.

The results will be released at 9am and will be issued to the students and their schools simultaneously.

Schools are being asked to make staff members available by phone for students to discuss their options following their results.

If students wish to attend school on the day, they will be required to respect social distancing and "to behave in a responsible way, in line with public health advice," the department said.

"Schools will have the flexibility to ask some classes of current students not to attend school on that day to ensure adequate social distancing in schools."

Education Minister Norma Foley urged students to opt-in to the calculated grades student portal this week before the deadline of 4pm, July 27.

Students wishing to appeal a calculated grade can do so from September 14.

“It is important that we recognise the unique set of circumstances for these students, and that we all ensure they get the support that they need,” said Minister Foley.

“I am confident that schools will, through their support teams, ensure that the students they have supported and nurtured throughout their post-primary education will be supported on this important day and the following days.”

The Leaving Cert student helpline will be available from September 7 for students with queries.

