Leaving Cert students: Make the most of the Easter break with rest, exercise and study

After the Easter break, there are only seven weeks to the start of written exams. Photo: Getty/Picture posed

Donnchadh O'Mahony

The schools’ Easter break starts on Friday, but it is still a busy time for sixth-year students. Orals will run during the first week of the holidays, from Saturday, April 1 to Thursday, April 6.

