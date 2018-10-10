Several hundred CAO applicants can expect a late college offer as a result of Leaving Cert re-checks.

Several hundred CAO applicants can expect a late college offer as a result of Leaving Cert re-checks.

Leaving Cert students get surprise upgrades over decision to allow different exam answer

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) process led to upgrades in 1,453 papers and many students will receive a new offer or their first offer.

Some 5,157 candidates appealed against a total of 9,087 grades. There were five downgrades.

There was a surprise upgrade for 18 higher level chemistry candidates after a decision to allow a particular answer about the relative atomic mass of an element.

Some 208 higher level chemistry scripts, within three marks of the next grade, were reviewed and 18 candidates who had not appealed their results received an upgrade.

Irish Independent