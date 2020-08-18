Leaving Cert students can only see estimated teachers' marks or class-ranking if they appeal exam results

Leaving Cert students will have to wait for at least week after their results come out if they want to know how their teachers assessed them.

And they will not be able to see their teachers’ estimated marks and the class-ranking they got unless they apply to appeal the result, the Department of Education has confirmed.

The results will be released on Monday, September 7, but the appeals applications process will not open until the following Monday, September 14.

The timeline also leaves any disappointed student in the dark for at least three days after the publication of CAO Round One college offers on Friday, September 11.

While the appeals system allows a student to see the teacher’s mark it does not allow them to challenge it.

The process is confined to ensuring that marks and ranking provided by the teachers were entered correctly and transmitted correctly to the Department of Education’s national standardisation process.

There is growing concern about how the system of calculated grades will treat the 61,000 students who entered for the Leaving Cert this year in the wake of the fiasco in Britain and the North over A-Level results.

The system implemented in Ireland to assess students when the June exams were cancelled is broadly similar to what was introduced in the UK.

But widespread furore in the UK about the system for marking down teachers’ grades in the national standardisation processes forced a u-turn there and teachers’ grades have been restored.

As pressure mounted here on Education Minister Norma Foley, she has repeated assurances that the calculated grade system will treat students “fairly and equitably.”

She noted that calculated grades had been developed closely with all education partners with stakeholders arriving at an agreed solution.

Ms Foley said adequate time was given here for the detailed work needed to enable the calculation of grades and details of the process used will be published by the Calculated Grades Executive Office when the results are issued.

According to the minister, unlike the UK systems, the calculated grades office had collected individual estimated percentage marks, and not estimated grades, for students.

This, she said, gave the Irish system “more granular data to use as a basis to calculate final grades”.

One concern is the use of schools’ academic track records in the national standardisation process will disadvantage high-attaining students in certain schools.

Ms Foley said strong measures have been put in place to identify and reward exceptional students from schools that typically in the past would have performed at average or below average levels.

“There is no evidence in the public domain of similar processes being used across the UK,” she said

Ms Foley said another key difference between the Irish system and those used in the UK is that the process in Ireland is being overseen by an independent panel of international and domestic experts, rather than being conducted solely by an agency of the state.

Online Editors