| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leaving Cert student on 2022 exams: ‘No-one should be abandoned, and the hybrid model caters for all scenarios’

Sixth year student Eoin Connolly (17) from Limerick says the disruption of the pandemic means the traditional Leaving Cert cannot go ahead as usual this year

Leaving Cert students during a protest at Leinster House Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand
Leaving Cert student Eoin Connolly Expand

Close

Leaving Cert students during a protest at Leinster House Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Leaving Cert students during a protest at Leinster House Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Leaving Cert student Eoin Connolly

Leaving Cert student Eoin Connolly

/

Leaving Cert students during a protest at Leinster House Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Eoin Connolly

My experience of a senior cycle set entirely during the pandemic has been an interesting one. From adjusting to Covid guidelines on return to school in August 2020, to online school in January 2021, all on top of the trials and tribulations that come with the Leaving Cert, I’ve had a lot on my plate.

I definitely suffered a setback in online school. To my school’s credit, they were well prepared for it and all my classes were running online within a week of schools being instructed not to reopen in January (a decision I believed was necessary).

Most Watched

Privacy