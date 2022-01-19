Leaving Cert student on 2022 exams: ‘No-one should be abandoned, and the hybrid model caters for all scenarios’

My experience of a senior cycle set entirely during the pandemic has been an interesting one. From adjusting to Covid guidelines on return to school in August 2020, to online school in January 2021, all on top of the trials and tribulations that come with the Leaving Cert, I’ve had a lot on my plate.

I definitely suffered a setback in online school. To my school’s credit, they were well prepared for it and all my classes were running online within a week of schools being instructed not to reopen in January (a decision I believed was necessary).

My setback was due to my own learning style as a student with autism and ADHD (attention deficit hyperactive disorder).

I struggled to have the focus online I normally would in class. I’m very much a routine-driven person and each subject, each class has an atmosphere I’m used to learning in.

For example, the casual interaction with my applied maths teacher as we go through a question, my enthusiastic additions to our history lesson (and my teacher keeping me in check, for that matter).

I was used to this, I liked this, and I could learn.

While online school got easier the longer it went on, there’s no doubt in my mind that I’ve suffered academically as it took a while to join the psychological dots in my head to allow me to focus.

Leaving Cert student Eoin Connolly

Leaving Cert student Eoin Connolly

These days I’m doing my best to study, but it’s anything but easy for me. Studying was always something I knew I should do but there was just a disconnect in my mind about how to go about it.

Fortunately the pressure this year has been quite the incentive and I’m doing better, trying to be methodical about it, going through exam questions and revising old topics.

Fingers crossed I can make up for the hindered learning of those topics that were studied online.

I am in favour of a hybrid system like that in 2021, with calculated grades and adjusted exam papers, for this year’s Leaving Cert. I also note that 68pc of students surveyed by the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) also support the hybrid model.

I believe I would personally do best with additional adjustments to the exam papers like last year, but everyone learns differently and one size cannot fit all. There are countless students across the country who have had it harder than I have. Students who have been missing teachers or self isolating due to Covid or didn’t have the broadband access to consistently attend online school.

No-one should be abandoned, and the hybrid model caters for all scenarios.

I plan on studying politics in university. The courses I’m applying to are all joint-honours courses involving subjects like law, economics and philosophy. Some of these are high-points

courses, and two of them were over 600 points last year so I’ve got work to do to try to hit my top two or three choices.

Of course I’m concerned about the potentially high points under a hybrid, but I can’t have it both ways. I’ll see how my mocks go, then take it from there.

Fingers crossed.