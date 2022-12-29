Leaving Cert results will run late for fourth year in a row

Education Minister Norma Foley said the grades inflation would reduce in stages

The release of the Leaving Cert results will run late again next year.

The release will not be as delayed as it has been in the past few years, but nor will it return to the traditional mid-August date, education sources said.

It means – for the fourth year in a row – incoming first-year students to third-level colleges will have a late start.

While no date for the results has been confirmed, a broad outline of the timeline has been shared with the higher education sector.

Read More

The knock-on effect on students and colleges of late results – which delays college offers – is of significant concern to higher education bosses.

It shortens the first semester – and tuition time – for freshers, compromises the orientation process regarded as essential for settling into college life and leaves first years at the end of the queue for accommodation in a tight housing market.

Late results can also mean Irish students might miss out on a college place in another EU country or the UK.

The results have been delayed until the first week of September every year since 2020, when traditional June exams had to be abandoned because of the Covid pandemic.

While other countries re- tained or have returned to normal timelines around education, a number of factors are being cited for the continuing delayed results/offers schedule in Ireland.

One key issue here is the continuing uncertainty about how many teachers will come forward to mark exam papers – an area that posed significant difficulties this year.

A commitment to reduce the grade inflation of recent years means the State Exams Commission (SEC) will have to spend time applying a mechanism to bring overall results to an agreed level.

A third factor is the recent embedding of a second sitting of the Leaving Cert, in July, for students who cannot take exams in June because of serious illness, bereavement or for public health reasons.

A shortage of examiners has been a growing problem, but hit crisis levels this year.

Not only have fewer teachers been making themselves available to mark papers, but Leaving Cert candidate numbers are rising as a consequence of high birth rates in the early 2000s.

Efforts are being made to encourage more teachers to come forward as examiners, but, at this stage, it is impossible to know what the uptake will be next year.

Reining in recent Leaving Cert grade inflation is an added challenge for the SEC.

The inflation accrued from the use of calculated/accredited grades – based on teachers’ estimated marks – in 2020 and last year led to better results overall and an average increase of 60 CAO points per candidate between 2019 and last year.

It was then built into the results for this year – through an average 5.6pc upward adjustment in examiners’ marks – so school-leavers would not be at a disadvantage in the competition for college places against the classes of 2020 and last year.

After the release of this year’s results, Education Minister Norma Foley said the inflation would now reduce in stages, although she promised there would be no “cliff-edge” drop next year.

However, she said it would require an intervention by the SEC.