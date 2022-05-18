Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has contacted his Cabinet colleague Norma Foley about the delay in announcing a date for Leaving Cert results.

He expressed his concern to the Education Minister in a phone call today.

Mr Harris said the date for the results and CAO offers, two key events in school-leavers’ lives, must be made known “urgently”.

He said Ms Foley shared his view that “it's really important that as expeditiously as possible, clarity is brought to this. In other words, students need to know when the results are coming.”

Mr Harris added his voice to the controversy amid growing disquiet within the CAO and higher education colleges and among students over the long wait for the results date, and no expectation that it was imminent.

He spoke as he arrived in UCD for the launch of a new national Research and Innovation Strategy.

The minister acknowledged that the reasons for the delay in issuing results - partly the second sitting of the Leaving Cert in July - were “born out of doing something that is meant to assist students.”

He said a second sitting was “a good thing, however, that does need to be balanced with the need for clarity.”

Mr Harris said it was a matter for the State Examinations Commission (SEC) as distinct from the Minister for Education, and he understood that the SEC had a difficult body of work to do.

“But I think we need clarity, for students as urgently as possible”.

At a practical level, he said families needed to be able to fix dates for summer holidays, and to be able to arrange student accommodation, while third-level colleges also needed clarity to enable them to make their plans.

Normally results are issued in mid-August with CAO offers a few days later, in time for incoming students to start college in early September.

But the 2022 results will be delayed because of a second full sitting of the Leaving Cert in July and a promise to students that results overall would be no lower than last year.

It means first years are likely to be starting college later, colleges cannot finalise their timetables, and incoming students will face greater difficulties sourcing accommodation.

Late delivery of the results – and, consequently, CAO offers - was signalled in February, but there is growing concern and anger that the date has still not been published.

The CAO, the Irish Universities Association (IUA) and the Technological Higher Education Association (THEA) have all written to Ms Foley expressing their disquiet.

CAO Chair Professor Pól O Dochartaigh said it was “most unsatisfactory” that, in the middle of May, no announcement had yet been made about the results.

He said the CAO and the higher education institutions had major operations to organise, and “the lack of clarity is inhibiting proper planning of the admissions process.”

Prof O Dochartaigh said they had to develop a schedule for the process of offering places and commencement of courses in September.

He said they wanted to ensure that the estimated 50,000 students who would enter first year this autumn would do so in September and have the full higher education experience available to them.

To achieve these aims, they needed the results as close to the traditional date as possible, he added.

Irish Universities Association (IUA) director general Jim Miley said a date must be finalised “immediately” to facilitate more orderly planning.

He said that late results would have a “hugely disruptive” effect on Leaving Cert students’ further study and career options.

THEA chief executive Dr Joseph Ryan and the chair of its council of registrars Dr Sheila Flanagan warned late results/offers presented quality assurance issues in relation to a shorter semester for first years, exam pressures, and the late publication of timetables for all students.

They added that late induction for first years limited the opportunities for peer interaction with existing students who have returned to class.

The July sitting of the written exams is to facilitate students who contract Covid or who cannot do the June exams for other exceptional reasons, such as bereavement.

Ms Foley has also guaranteed the class of 2022 that 2021-level grade inflation would be built into the final results, which will require additional work after the marking is completed.

That is to ensure that this year’s school-leaving CAO applicants are not at a disadvantage vis-a-vis the class of 2021, whose grades were, on average, 60 points higher than for students in 2019.

For Covid-related reasons, Leaving Cert results in 2021 and 2021 relied on estimated marks from teachers, which led to a huge jump in grades.

Because of the exceptional circumstances, the 2020 and 2021 results and CAO offers were also later than usual, causing difficulties for college calendars and for students seeking accommodation.