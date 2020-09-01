Leaving Cert Results 2020: Teachers awarded over double the H1 grades in many subjects than expected

Teachers awarded more than double the number of H1 grades in many subjects than would have been expected in traditional Leaving Cert exams, the Department of Education found when the 2020 results came in from schools.

In some subjects, the generosity of Irish teachers extended to a tripling of the number of H1s – the highest grade available on an ‘honours’ paper - than would normally be achieved.

“There is no evidence that the students of 2020 were expected to achieve such a jump in performance. Such uncontrolled growth in scores is not credible in one school year,” the department said.

Overall, the outcome of the controversial calculated grades process will show that more than four in five (83pc) students will receive a grade based on their teachers’ estimate, or higher, with 17pc of grades below the school estimate.

Details of some of unrealistically high marks handed out by teachers were outlined today as the Government signed off on the final method of calculating grades for the class of 2020, who could not sit exams in June because of Covid-19.

Crucially, the Cabinet agreed to the removal of the use of schools’ Leaving Cert track records in the years 2017-19 as a key measure in deciding how this year’s candidates would have fared had they sat the exams.

This was the issue that caused a recent furore over A-Level results in the UK, where it emerged that a similar measure was seen to be unfair to high-attaining pupils in schools in disadvantaged communities.

The department would not confirm the impact of the removal of this measure, but it is likely to be key to the overall final pattern of students in Deis schools being more likely to retain or see an improvement in their teachers’ marks and less likely to see them reduced.

While teachers’ marks were reined in in many cases, in many others they were increased, and overall the 2020 results will show a level of grade inflation higher than would normally be statistically acceptable.

The scale of the overall results’ jump will not be known until Monday, but the department said that, given the exceptional circumstances of this year, it aimed to “prioritise fairness for the students of 2020 over eliminating grade inflation”.

The data is still being finalised but the current trends for the 410,000 grades awarded to 57,000 candidates for the traditional Leaving Cert show that following the standardisation process:

* overall 83pc of grades are at or above the teachers’ marks, with 17pc below the school’s estimate

* overall, 79pc of school-estimated grades are unchanged; 81pc are unchanged in Deis schools compared with 79pc in non-Deis schools

* overall 4pc of all school-estimated grades increased

* in Deis schools 5pc of grades increased, compared with 4pc in non-Deis schools

* overall 16pc of school estimated grades were reduced by one grade

* in Deis schools 14pc of grades were reduced, compared with 17pc in non-Deis schools

* 0.1pc of all schools’ grades were reduced by two or more grades

Education Minister Norma Foley sought Government approval today for her decision to drop the use of a school’s prior performance, largely driven by events in the UK, and with the aim of heading off a similar debacle.

In England 40pc of teachers’ marks were downgraded, while in Scotland it was 25pc, and the disproportionate effect on disadvantaged students led to U-turns across the board and all teachers’ grades restored.

Announcing the Government approval for the removal of how a school has historically performed at Leaving Certificate as a measure in calculating final grades Education Minister Normal Foley said she had had “serious concerns” about its use.

She said the Government’s decisions today – which also include 1,250 extra college places, a 3pc increase on last year - would provide additional reassurances to Leaving Certificate 2020 students that their “unique situation has been understood and treated fairly.

She said from her first day as Minister for Education she had been “determined that in this extraordinary year, the system in place to mark students’ achievements of their years in post-primary education would be the fairest possible system under these challenging safeguards.

“While the Irish Calculated Grades model had inherent safeguards that marked it as more equitable than those that were used in other jurisdictions, I felt we could do more to assure our students of the fairness of our system.

“I have considered the effects and impacts of the standardisation model we are using, the importance of ensuring that students from disadvantaged backgrounds are not treated unfairly and the experiences in other jurisdictions in this regard.

She said the national standardisation process would ensure consistency of approach across schools, so that no student will be unfairly advantaged or disadvantaged.

“Taking out the school-by-school historical data from the standardisation process removes any risk that a Leaving Certificate student’s results can be impacted by the performance of Leaving Certificate classes in his or her school in previous years. Your school will not determine the results that you get through standardisation this year.

“Although the process is still being run, the preliminary data indicates that there need be no concern about students being unfairly disadvantaged by the process. This is the fairest approach and the right approach.”

She said she was glad to have ”taken the time to get this right, and learned from others, and listened to the concerns of students.”

The reinstatement of teachers’ grades has caused much higher grade inflation than was the case when the results issued originally, bringing chaos to the college admissions process.

A Department of Education spokesperson said that making changes after the issues of results would have been disastrous and stressful for students, and that was one of the lessons officials had learned from the UK.

The spokesperson also said that an uncontrolled jump in marks in Ireland – which would have happened had all teachers’ grades been allowed – would have meant CAO points rising very significantly.

The department hopes that with an extra 1,250 college places also being announced today, more CAO applicants will receive an offer this year.

The effect of removing a school’s prior Leaving Cert performance from the equation meant that greater reliance was placed on teacher estimates of what their students would likely have achieved in the State exam.

Teachers’ estimated marks and class ranking for each pupil were fed into a national standardisation process, where the final checks and balances being applied included the student’s Junior Cert results but not the school’s prior performance in the Leaving Cert.

While grades for 57,000 Leaving Cert (Established) candidates will issue on Monday, the Department is still working on the final results for Leaving Cert Applied (LCA) candidates.

