Leaving Cert: Registration for new calculated grade process to start tomorrow

Instead of sitting exams this year, Leaving Cert students will register with an online grading system

The online registration of Leaving Cert candidates for the new calculated grade process will run for three days, starting tomorrow.

All Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied students are being asked to register, even if, ultimately, they decide that they don’t want to receive the calculated grades.

Importantly, signing up to provides an opportunity for candidates to confirm the level at which they want to be assessed in a subject.

Students can stick with the same level – higher, ordinary, foundation - at which they entered for the traditional exams or they can drop down a level.

While students generally stick with the level at which they originally entered, it is not unusual for candidates to drop down a level, in the run –up to, or on the day of the exams itself. This is particularly a feature in maths.

Teachers need confirmation of subject level information so they can provide an estimated mark/class ranking for students at the appropriate level.

The gov.ie/leavingcertificate portal will remain open until 10pm on Thursday.

Schools are contacting students about the registration process and, when they log, they will be asked for their exam number, public service number (PPS), which they will use to create a personal identification number (PIN) , email address and mobile phone number

Education Minister Joe McHugh said schools had been asked to assist their students as much as possible but if anyone had trouble getting access online, there would be helpline support from midday on Tuesday.

He urged students: “Please don’t leave it until the last minute. This is a tight timeframe. We need every student to register so that the new system can operate smoothly.

The calculated grades system is replacing traditional summer Leaving Cert exams, which were deemed not possible because of the logistical difficulties associated with Covid-19

If students are not happy with their grades under this process, there will be an opportunity to sit exams at a later date – November is the earliest mentioned- but it will be too late for college entry this year.

