Leaving Cert: Physical Education paper provided ‘plenty of opportunity’ for candidates to score

A question about coaching, featuring Limerick hurling’s Paul Kinnerk, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Kilkenny’s Anne Downey, appeared on the Leaving Cert Physical Education paper today, according to Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative Andrew Levis.

Mr Levis, who teaches at Midleton College, Midleton, Co Cork, had only a couple of niggles.

He said Section A, the short questions, where students had to answer 10 of 12, were “very fair” and his only issue was with Q4 (b), which he thought was “quite broad” and could have been “more specific”.

In part (a) candidates were asked to identify what they believed were the two most important factors that influence performance in a physical activity of their choice. Then (b) asked them to discuss why they believed they were the two most important factors.

Mr Levis regarded the Section B question, about coaching, as “very good overall,” although he thought part ( e), as “a bit difficult”, but an opportunity for high achieving students to mark themselves out.

Mr Levin also described Section 3, “very good overall”, providing an “excellent choice and abroad range of options”.

Brian Gregan, of The Instutute of Education, Dublin, said as a whole it was “a balanced paper that required students to approach physical activity from various perspectives – some personal, some societal.”

He said a student who adopted a holistic and methodical approach would do well, “but even those who are narrower in their focus will find plenty of opportunities to earn marks”.

Mr Gregan said some choice meant that students could avoid certain more challenging or abstract topics and draw on their own experiences.”

In Section A, he said, in general, most students would have found eight questions “quite comfortable and succinct. The expected topics of Newton’s laws, planes, and energy systems appeared. How students select the other two will be based on their interests and level of preparation.

“Many students focus only on their personal interest or performance while avoiding topics relating to more social or participatory elements. Those who were methodical in following the syllabus’ stated learning outcomes won’t be worried, but that requires a more holistic mentality when approaching PE.”

He said the Section B questions “were very manageable” Mr Gregan added that “the question on feedback was particularly nice, but assessed an area that few relish.”

In relation to Section C, he said it provided “an interesting fusion of topics and approaches such they were a well-balanced reflection of the range of course topics and student ability”.

Mr Levis described the ordinary level paper as “very fair; common sense would have gone a long way to getting your marks.”