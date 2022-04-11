Leaving Cert: More orals postponed because of Covid-19

Affected students will now have to do their oral exams in May. Photo: Stock image

More Leaving Cert students have had oral exams postponed because of lack of availability of examiners.

It brings to 600 the number of candidates, across 14 schools, affected by a sudden change to arrangements for Irish and German orals.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) is blaming high Covid-19 infection rates for difficulties in recruiting and retaining examiners.

On Saturday, Irish oral exams for 500 students in seven schools were postponed because of the unavailability of examiners due to Covid-19.

Today, the examiner shortage extended to 14 schools, affecting a further 100 candidates and German orals have also been postponed.

“As of this morning, Monday 11 April, oral tests in Irish and German in 14 schools, affecting 600 students, have been deferred to the period starting 4 May, due to the impact of Covid-19,” the SEC said.

With continuing high rates of the virus in the community, more exams may be affected this week.

Exams will be rescheduled for May but the postponement has caused distress to students who were geared for the tests and expected to have them out of way before Easter.

One mother told independent.ie, that rescheduling the exams to May was not fair.

“It puts our children at a distinct disadvantage to the students who can do their oral exams this week as planned and put it behind them.

“Our children have to try to recover from their distress, study for written exams, get back into the oral zone in a few weeks, then get back into focussing on written exams,” she said.

The SEC said the successful conduct of these exams relied on having sufficient numbers of examiners and it had worked very closely with schools and with the education stakeholders in order to secure teachers in sufficient numbers to undertake this work over the Easter holiday period.

“Unfortunately, Covid-19 has had a significant impact on our ability to recruit and retain examiners and any additional reserve capacity that we had has been eroded due to the impact of Covid-19,” a statement added.

Because of difficulties recruiting examiners for the orals most were assigned a full six-day itinerary, from Saturday April 9 to Thursday April 14, to cover all of the schools to which they have been assigned.

In a change to the timing this year, the orals, as well as the Leaving Cert music practical performance test, were scheduled for the Easter break. While teachers are paid for this work, it cuts their holiday.

Recruiting enough examiners is a challenge every year and the SEC had to make repeated requests to schools asking them to encourage teachers to come forward for this work.

The SEC said moving these exams from in-school time to the Easter holidays was intended to minimise potential further disruption to teaching and learning in view of the disruption already caused as a result of the pandemic.

In all, about 95,000 oral exams were due to be conducted by about 1,100 examiners, between Saturday and Thursday.

As well as about 52,000 individual oral Irish exams, there are orals in French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Polish, Lithuanian and Portuguese.

