Leaving Cert: More choice on written exam papers in 2022 amid Covid disruption

Leaving Cert students will get more choice on written exam papers in 2022, as details of senior and junior cycle plans have been revealed.

The Department of Education has released a subject--by subject breakdown of the adjustments being made to take account of the disruption to education caused by Covid.

According to the department, some contingency for future learning loss that may occur during the 2021/22 school year is also built in.

It is among a suite of documents released ahead of the new term to guide schools and parents about arrangements in place in areas such as infection prevention and control and school transport. The guidance mirrors what was in place for the 2021/22 school year.

The Leaving Cert exam changes involve more choice on the written papers, while for subjects where the State Examinations Commission (SEC) issues project briefs during the 2021/2022 school year, the intention is to generally issue these at least four weeks earlier than normal.

The changes are not as a dramatic as those introduced for Leaving Cert 2021 exams, because incoming sixth years did not suffer the same level of interruption in senior cycle as the class of 2021.

Most of next year’s Leaving Cert candidates were in Transition Year when Covid struck and the closure of schools in Spring 2020 did not impact on senior cycle teaching and learning.

When reopening of schools after Christmas 2020 was delayed because of very high Covid case numbers, these students, then in fifth year, were prioritised for a return to the classroom.

The pandemic caused the cancellation of junior cycle exams for two years; they are set to return in 2022 but with no adjustments to written papers.

Revised arrangements for Classroom-Based Assessments (CBAs) for junior cycle students entering third year in 2021 are detailed in the document. It also advises that these students will not be required to complete Assessment Tasks for the relevant subjects. The grade descriptor awarded for these subjects will be based on the exam paper only.

The full details of the assessment changes are outlined in Assessment Arrangements which have been issued to schools and also published on the gov.ie website

It states that “as the loss of learning through school closures will have affected students’ engagement with their course of study in different ways, the adjustments put in place will play to student strengths by leaving intact the familiar overall structure of the examinations.

“In some cases, the adjustment measures will provide more time for tuition by, for example, reducing preparatory work for practical examinations and issuing coursework briefs earlier in the school year”

The adjustments were agreed in discussions between the Department of Education (DE), the State Examinations Commission (SEC) and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) and key stakeholders.