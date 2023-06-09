Leaving Cert maths higher level Paper 1: ‘Tiring’, ‘challenging’, ‘unsettling’ – and that’s only the teachers’ views

Tiring, challenging and unsettling were the among views expressed by teachers about Leaving Cert maths higher level Paper 1. Some students used stronger language.

Brendan O’Sullivan, a Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) maths representative, said “It started ok, with some nice algebra questions to ease them in but after the opening part there were challenging, abstract things”.

“Those abstract things are aimed at the very able, but everyone is trying to have their go, so it can be hard going,” he said.

Mr O’Sullivan said there was “a focus on topics that, traditionally students wouldn’t like”, such as limits, logs and integration involving volume. He said integration is usually associated with area, “so seeing volume would be a bit disconcerting”.

“It is a reminder to students that these topics are still there and, even if they don’t like them, they can be examined” said Mr O’Sullivan, who teaches at Davis College, Mallow.

On the other hand, he said the complex numbers was “not too bad” and financial maths “would have been ok”.

Overall, he felt it was a “tiring paper”.

Niall Duddy, an Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) representative agreed that “some students were very tired coming out.”

He described it as a paper of two halves, with a very tough section at the start. Students were glad of the choice here, but the way questions were posed would have caught some of them out”

He referred to difficulties with Q3, which featured logs, while he said Q4c(iii) on complex numbers “caused a bit of hassle”. On the flipside, he said Q8 , on financial maths, was well received.

He said the trend of traditional Paper 2 topics turning up in Paper 1 has continued

Mr Duddy said he spoke to colleagues in other schools and they agreed there was a lot of disappointment among higher level students about the paper. “Maybe it will balance out on Monday” he said, referring to Paper 2.

Aidan Roantree of the Institute of Education, described it as “a challenging paper with some low hanging fruit where students can accumulate significant marks.

“There were ways for students to accrue necessary marks, but few will leave the exam hall feeling triumphant.”

He said the paper continued a recent trend towards asking questions which probe students’ understanding of concepts.

There was also tendency to scour the syllabus for topics which have not been asked previously continues, he said.

“Students hoping to go through the motions will likely be unsettled by this paper as those setting the exam strive to be as novel as possible.

“While some questions contained pleasantly simple demands, the phrasing of the questions would have given students a cause for pause. Once overcoming the initial ‘wow’ reaction, they could really get to grips with the questions”.

Among his comment on individual questions, Mr Roantree said Section B, Q7 had an accessible beginning, but two of the final stages were where the highest achievers would distinguish themselves.

He added that Q9 “was by far the most approachable but again has an unusual start that requires the student to take a moment of pause before progressing..”

Meanwhile, he said Q 10, after an easy part (a), quickly descended into a tricky mix of sequences, series and geometry that would challenge most students.

Stephen Begley of the Studyclix website, and a teacher at Dundalk Grammar School, Co. Louth, met a mixed reaction from students.

“The consensus is that the paper was busy and diverse, and while the short questions were accessible, the long questions proved tricky in parts.”

He said students would have benefitted from the choice offered in the short questions in Section A, covering algebra, functions, logs, complex numbers, differentiation and integration, “though parts of some would have tasked students.”

He noted that limits appeared on the exam for the first time alongside the proof that root 2 is irrational, which featured in 2019.

Commenting the paper overall, Mr Begley felt “there were no surprises in the topics that appeared, and no notable topics were absent.

“All in all, those comfortable with calculus would have had the upper hand. As always, calculus dominated with half of the short and long questions featuring it in some respect.”