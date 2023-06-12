Leaving Cert Irish higher level Paper 1 ‘much tougher than other years’

Teachers thought that Leaving Cert Irish higher level Paper 1 would have posed challenges for students.

Claire Markey, a Teachers; Union of Ireland (TUI) exams spokesperson thought it more difficult than other years and may have caused problems for some.

Clare Grealy, of the Institute of Education, Dublin described it as “much tougher than previous years, not just in terms of its topics but also in how questions were phrased.”

She said while it featured a wide range of topics “awkward phrasing and niche issues meant that the practical selection was very narrow”.

Meanwhile, Linda Dolan of the Studyclix website, agreed it “may have presented a few difficulties”.

Máire Ní Cheallaigh, also of the Institute of Education, said the exam started with a broadly accessible listening test, although it did contain a few tricky moments for the students.

But, according to Ms Grealy, the accessibility offering by the listening comprehension was not to be found in Section 2, Composition.

Overall, there were nine choices of essay/article/debate and students had to pick one, but Ms Grealy thought it was “narrowed down to only two options: Drugs, and Famous People.”

One of the topics was on “things that affect the health of the person” and both Ms Markey and Ms Grealy felt that having seen the word “health” students may have embarked on an essay on the health service.

Ms Grealy said “in other cases, the vocabulary chosen in the question was potentially likely to drive students away from a question for which they were well prepared”.

She gave an example of the title Éagóir” (injustice). She said while many students would have prepared material on homelessness or racism, “only if you knew the term “éagóir” meant “injustice” would you understand”.

Ms Dolan, a teacher at Mercy College, Sligo, agreed that students might have struggled with the term "éagóir" on "injustice" in the fourth option.

Ms Markey, who teaches at Firhouse Community College, Dublin, was also concerned that the word éagoir may not have been familiar to students. “It is a word they wouldn’t have heard used very often,” she said

Ms Dolan thought The Problem with Drugs option would have been the hot favourite.

She said students would have needed to be well prepared for the debate question was based on the Irish language and charities, while Ms Markey said both debate topics - the other was Irish in the Digital Age - were very specific.

According to Ms Grealy “while some prompts were obscured by language choices, others are simply too niche for students to feel confident in the intense setting of the exam hall.”

She commented: “How one goes about approaching ‘Irish in the Digital Age’ is something that would perturb teachers, never mind students”.

Ms Markey said there was choice and she hoped students found something they could write about.

Meanwhile, Leaving Cert Irish ordinary level Paper 1 was “well received and very doable”, said teacher Linda Dolan.

Ms Dolan of the Studyclix website and Mercy College, Sligo, said students would have been content with the topics as they allowed them the opportunity to showcase the vocabulary they learned in junior cycle and senor cycle.

Ms Dolan said the titles for the scéal in the of the Composition section were also very doable and left open for interpretation.

“Without a doubt, there was something for everyone today on the Ordinary Level paper,” she said.

Claire Markey a Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) exam spokesperson, and a teacher at Firhouse Community College Dublin, said while “there were some difficulties, in general there was sufficient choice”.