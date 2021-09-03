Leaving Cert: How 2021 grades compare to previous years – and a reminder of the 2020 CAO points

More than 61,000 Leaving Cert candidates are today receiving results that show an average 2.6pc grade inflation on last year.

Big jumps in the proportion of top grades will translate directly into points for college entry and create razor-sharp competition for popular courses in next week’s CAO Round 1 offers.

Because of the Covid pandemic, the class of 2021 had the option of receiving accredited grades, based on teachers/school estimated marks, doing exams or both. Most sat papers in at least one subject.

Below we have a breakdown of the 2021 grades compared to other years.

Further down we have a reminder of the CAO points for 2020 offers – please only use this as a rough guide today as the CAO points for 2021 will be offered to students on Tuesday.

How the grades break down versus previous years

A reminder of every college course listed on the CAO and their 2020 points

HOW TO READ THE 2020 TABLES

✦ The first column gives the First Round 1 cut-off points in 2020.

✦ The second column gives the Final Round cut-off points in 2020 — the score achieved by the last applicant offered a place on that course.

✦ The symbol * after a cut-off point means that not all applicants on this point were offered a place. Random selection was used for those tying on the cut-off points.

Medicine, where entry is based on a HPAT score, combined with Leaving Certificate scores (adjusted above 550 points) is an exception. Applicants with the same combined score are ranked in order of their Leaving Certificate pre-adjusted points and random selection employed where applicants are tied on both combined score and pre-adjusted points.

✦ The symbol #, with a cut-off point, means that some form of additonal selection mechanim such as a test/interview/portfolio/audition was used. Applicants who are successful in their tests are then ranked in order of their Leaving Certificate points.

✦ The symbol #, without any points, means that places were offered on the basis of performance in the test or portfolio, usually provided that the applicant met at least the minimum standard necessary in the Leaving Certificate.

✦ #+matric is used for NCAD portfolio type courses

✦ Where AQA appears instead of points, it means that all qualified applicants to a course were offered a place.

✦ Candidates may count their LCVP Links Modules score as one of their best six subjects.

✦ Some colleges award points for foundation level

maths.

✦ Points are calculated by adding the scores of a candidate’s best six subjects together.

✦ All colleges award 25 bonus points for a minimum H6 in higher level maths.