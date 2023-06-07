Leaving Cert Home Economics higher level paper had ‘some curveballs’

There was some difference of opinion among teachers about the Leaving Certificate Home Economics higher level paper.

One teacher referred to some “curveballs” and another described it as “challenging with some tricky questions”.

But Maura McCaul, an Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative, and teacher at Loreto College, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin, felt overall it was “very topical, very broad”.

But in an exam in which students can face time challenges, she said the adjustments made because of the Covid disruption to education, provided “additional choice which was most welcome”.

Ms McCaul noted a “strong emphasis on socio-economic factors throughout the paper so students who would have prepared for topical issues would have been well rewarded”.

As well as issues such as household poverty and budget planning, other topical matters on the paper included legal options for marriage breakdown and changing attitudes to marriage within society.

Sandra Cleary of the Institute of Education, Dublin, said: “Students who followed the course to the letter of the law will be well rewarded, but those who tried to second guess the examiner will likely be upset.”

According to Ms Cleary, topics that were highly expected for Section B’s compulsory question, such as lipids and carbohydrates, appeared in the short questions of Section A.

“This was just first of a series of curveballs that could find many students unnerved,” she said.

She said a further potential source of frustration in Section A was “the narrow focus of the home management short questions in which four of the five questions were drawn from only one topic - finance.

“Students with a strong command of the material won’t be fazed, but those who were anticipating a more balanced spread will be disappointed.”

In “other surprises”, she said Section B “reused the same National Teen Food Survey as last year and, while the questions were straightforward, many were likely hoping that a new source might take its place”.

She also noted the “reiteration of vitamins two years in row meant that there was a clear similarity with last year's paper”.

Students who did their due diligence in revising the past papers will have found their determination richly rewarded as Question 3 brought in questions not seen since 2009 (part b) and 2006 (part c), while Question 4 asked an aspect of the topic not seen in a decade, she said

“But these topics also found themselves alongside contemporary topics and concerns. Budgeting and financial planning were key elements of the paper appearing across the board, reflecting current crises around the cost of living and the environment.

“This meant that paper really embraced and rewarded those that covered the whole syllabus and grasped just how interconnected are home economics questions.”

She added that “despite these curveballs, the paper was fundamentally fair. There were no questions just pulled out of the sky, no need to improvise. Not a single question’s phrasing should cause confusion”, she said.

Linda Dolan, a teacher at Mercy College, Sligo and of the Studyclix website, described it as “undoubtedly a challenging exam, presenting some tricky questions that required very specific information”.

She said the highly anticipated Q1 in Section B was based on "sources of iron in Irish teenagers ages 13-18", not carbohydrates or vitamin B “as may have been predicted”.

Ms Dolan said the pie chart provided was easy to comprehend and analyse, however the questions were quite specific and incorporated a section on vitamin C.

“Overall, the lack of focus on nutrition and food commodities was disappointing and students would definitely have been put through their paces with this paper,” she said.

Ms Dolan described the ordinary level paper as “very straightforward and student-friendly”.